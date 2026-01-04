Anushka Sharma serves major denim-on-denim fashion lessons as she poses with Virat Kohli and friends. See pics

Anushka Sharma is a true-blue denim girl, often spotted acing stylish denim-and-top combinations. Her latest appearance was no different, as she served major fashion lessons on how to pull off denim-on-denim with absolute panache. Posing alongside Virat Kohli and friends, the 37-year-old actor once again proved that her fashion game is always on point, whether she’s stepping out in red carpet–worthy gowns or keeping it cool in casual wear. Let’s decode her outfit and take some style notes. (Also read: Bhagyashree stuns at 56 in beautiful floral midi dress as she rings in New Year with family. See pics ) Anushka Sharma stuns in chic denim-on-denim look with statement accessories. (Instagram/@bhupendernath )

Anushka Sharma rocks stylish denim-on-denim look

In a January 1 Instagram post shared by entrepreneur Bhupender Nath, Anushka was seen making a strong style statement in a chic denim-on-denim look. She wore a classic blue denim shirt featuring a collared neckline, sleeves folded neatly to the elbows, and a button-down bodice that added structure to the outfit.

She tucked the shirt into a pair of high-waisted, matching blue denim jeans with a flattering bootcut silhouette, effortlessly pulling off the monotone trend.

How she styled her look

She styled the look with chic accessories, including oversized statement silver hoop earrings, a delicate chain, a stylish silver wristwatch, and a pair of sleek black pointy heels that added a sharp, polished finish to the ensemble.

Her makeup stayed soft and elegant, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, well-defined brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a swipe of nude lipstick. She completed the look by tying her luscious tresses into a neat, middle-parted bun, perfectly rounding off her chic look.

Tips to rock denim on denim

1. Mix the washes: Pair light denim with darker shades to add depth.

2. Focus on the fit: Balance relaxed pieces with structured silhouettes.

3. Keep it monochrome: Matching denim tones always looks polished.

4. Add statement accessories: Bold earrings or heels elevate the look instantly.

5. Break it subtly: Use belts, shoes, or bags to add contrast without overpowering.