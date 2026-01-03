Bhagyashree stuns at 56 in beautiful floral midi dress as she rings in New Year with family. See pics

Actor Bhagyashree may have stepped away from the constant glare of the film industry, but she continues to stay connected with her fans through her Instagram diaries. In her latest post, the 56-year-old actor is seen ringing in the New Year with her family, looking absolutely stunning in a floral midi dress. Let’s decode her look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani ditches her signature sarees for a pink Patola suit during Somnath Temple visit with Anant and Mukesh Ambani ) Bhagyashree stuns in floral mini dress for New Year celebration with family. (Instagram/@bhagyashree.online)

Bhagyashree rocks stunning floral midi look

Bhagyashree captioned her January 2 Instagram post, “Welcoming the 1st day of the year!” In the pictures, the actor can be seen posing alongside her husband, son Abhimanyu, and daughter Avantika, soaking in the joy of a warm family celebration.

For the occasion, Bhagyashree opted for a beautiful mini dress that perfectly balanced elegance and ease. The outfit featured a sleeveless silhouette with a split crew neckline, a flared and pleated skirt, and a knee-length hemline that added a playful touch. What truly made the dress stand out was its vibrant floral print in hues of green, pink and yellow set against a classic black backdrop, turning the look into an absolute stunner.

How she styled her look

She accessorised her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings, a black choker necklace, a stylish wristwatch and rings adorning her fingers. Completing the ensemble, she slipped into a pair of chunky silver heels, adding just the right amount of glamour to her New Year look.

Her makeup look features nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, a stroke of kajal, winged eyeliner, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter and a shade of brown lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in a middle parting, beautifully cascading down her shoulders, she perfectly completed her look.