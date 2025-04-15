Bhagyashree swears by this simple 3-step chair workout to burn belly fat at 56 without hitting the gym: Watch

Actor and nutritionist Bhagyashree may have taken a step back from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, but she continues to stay closely connected with her fans through her passion for health and wellness. From sharing wholesome recipes to simple fitness hacks, she always finds a way to motivate her Instagram family. In the April 15 edition of her 'Tuesday Tips with B' series, the 56-year-old star demonstrated a quick and effective chair workout routine. (Also read: Dharmendra shares his fitness routine for staying fit at 89: 'Started exercise and physiotherapy') Actor Bhagyashree showcases a quick chair workout in her 'Tuesday Tips with B' series, emphasising exercises that boost flexibility and strength. (Instagram/@bhagyashree.online)

She captioned the post, "Chair exercises work for everyone, the elderly, the lazy, the workaholic! A quick simple circuit to activate those sleepy muscles." Here's a breakdown of her energising routine:

1. Seated claps

Sit upright on a sturdy chair with your feet planted firmly on the ground. Extend your arms straight in front of you and clap your hands, then open your arms wide as if you're welcoming a big hug. This movement helps improve shoulder mobility, posture, and overall coordination.

2. Knee-elbow twists

Twist your upper body slightly to bring your right elbow towards your left knee, engaging your core as you do. Return to the centre and repeat on the other side. This twisting motion works your obliques and helps boost flexibility and balance.

3. Seated leg raise

Stay seated and lift one leg up, keeping it straight, and hold for a few seconds before gently lowering it. Alternate between legs. This simple move targets your thigh muscles, enhances circulation, and can even help with lower body strength over time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.