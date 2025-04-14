Shilpa Shetty kicks off Monday blues with power-packed ‘compound movement’ workout; here’s why you should try it too

Shilpa Shetty is here to chase away your Monday blues and boost your fitness motivation. The 49-year-old actor is a fitness enthusiast who regularly shares glimpses of her workout routine with her Insta family. Whether it’s pilates, zumba, or yoga, Shilpa believes in staying consistent to keep her body toned and fit. Her latest compound movement workout is no exception and is sure to inspire you. (Also read: Shilpa Shetty crushes Monday blues with ‘strong core, strong body’ workout, dares fans to take the challenge. Watch ) Shilpa Shetty showcases her compound movement workout on Instagram. (Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty's compound movement workout routine

On Monday, Shilpa took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her energising workout. Dressed in a light pink push-up sports bra, black tights, and red training shoes, she powered through her fitness routine with style. Captioning the post “Compound moves. Compound results,” the actor served up major motivation to kickstart the week on a healthy note.

What is compound movement and its benefits

Compound movements are exercises that engage multiple muscle groups at once, typically involving two or more joints. Examples include squats, deadlifts, and push-ups. These exercises help improve strength, coordination, and overall fitness.

Shilpa also highlighted the key benefits of compound movements in her caption:

Engages the entire body, making it a highly efficient routine for those looking to maximise results in less time.

Primarily targets major muscle groups including the back, inner thighs (adductors), glutes, and core, helping to build strength and improve stability.

Versatile and adaptable, this workout can be done either as a warm-up before a weight training session or used as a finisher to round off your routine on a high note.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.