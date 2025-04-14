Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shilpa Shetty kicks off Monday blues with power-packed ‘compound movement’ workout; here’s why you should try it too

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Apr 14, 2025 02:24 PM IST

Shilpa Shetty beats the Monday blues with her energizing compound movement workout, targeting key muscles for a full-body boost. Here's why it works. 

Shilpa Shetty is here to chase away your Monday blues and boost your fitness motivation. The 49-year-old actor is a fitness enthusiast who regularly shares glimpses of her workout routine with her Insta family. Whether it’s pilates, zumba, or yoga, Shilpa believes in staying consistent to keep her body toned and fit. Her latest compound movement workout is no exception and is sure to inspire you. (Also read: Shilpa Shetty crushes Monday blues with ‘strong core, strong body’ workout, dares fans to take the challenge. Watch )

Shilpa Shetty showcases her compound movement workout on Instagram. (Instagram/@theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty showcases her compound movement workout on Instagram. (Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty's compound movement workout routine

On Monday, Shilpa took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her energising workout. Dressed in a light pink push-up sports bra, black tights, and red training shoes, she powered through her fitness routine with style. Captioning the post “Compound moves. Compound results,” the actor served up major motivation to kickstart the week on a healthy note.

What is compound movement and its benefits

Compound movements are exercises that engage multiple muscle groups at once, typically involving two or more joints. Examples include squats, deadlifts, and push-ups. These exercises help improve strength, coordination, and overall fitness.

Shilpa also highlighted the key benefits of compound movements in her caption:

  • Engages the entire body, making it a highly efficient routine for those looking to maximise results in less time.
  • Primarily targets major muscle groups including the back, inner thighs (adductors), glutes, and core, helping to build strength and improve stability.
  • Versatile and adaptable, this workout can be done either as a warm-up before a weight training session or used as a finisher to round off your routine on a high note.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Shilpa Shetty kicks off Monday blues with power-packed ‘compound movement’ workout; here’s why you should try it too
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On