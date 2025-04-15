Dharmendra shares his fitness routine for staying fit at 89: 'Started exercise and physiotherapy'

Veteran actor Dharmendra recently took to Instagram to share a video that's nothing short of inspiring. At 88, he showed off his impressive leg muscles and a physique that could give people half his age a run for their money, proving that age really doesn't slow him down. The iconic star continues to defy time, staying dedicated to his fitness journey with a combination of regular exercise and physiotherapy. (Also read: Comedian Cyrus Broacha reveals his fitness and diet secrets for toned body at 55: ‘I don’t do cardio. I don’t walk’ ) Dharmendra showcases impressive muscles in a recent Instagram video, revealing his commitment to fitness through exercise and physiotherapy.(Instagram/@aapkadharam)

Dharmendra shares glimpse of his fitness regime

Sitting in the gym, Dharmendra appeared full of energy and in high spirits, clearly proud of the progress he's made in maintaining his fitness. While his warm smile was charming, it was his strong thighs and toned muscles that truly stood out, serving as a testament to his commitment to staying fit well into his later years.

In the video, the veteran actor revealed that he has added both exercise and physiotherapy to his daily routine. "Friends, I have started exercise and physiotherapy. It's going well, I'm feeling great. I hope you must be very happy to see me. Look at my thighs and muscles," he said, beaming with pride and enthusiasm.

"Friends, Born to entertain and inspire you.... Love you all be happy healthy and strong," he captioned the post.

Benefits of physiotherapy in old age

Earlier in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Varun Gupta highlighted the many advantages of physiotherapy for seniors, explaining, "Physiotherapy is a type of rehabilitative health treatment that uses a variety of methods, in line with the ongoing interventions, for pain relief. It is often one of the best choices for long-term pain or an injury. Physical therapy can provide many benefits, including pain management, injury prevention, injury rehabilitation, better mobility, and management of chronic conditions." Read the full article here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.