Winter and shoulder injuries: Know physiotherapy’s role in managing pain

The winter can be a difficult season to navigate through, even for the ones who are physically active and are involved in sports. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Aijaaz Ashai, Chairman IAP West Zone for Innovation Committee, Being Physio, said, "The cold weather, combined with repetitive movements, sudden falls, and greater physical demands, puts extra strain on our muscles and joints, particularly the shoulders. To avoid shoulder injuries, strengthening the rotator cuff and incorporating range-of-motion exercises with isometric training is essential to minimize strain and prevent injury during the winter."

The Physiotherapist further emphasised the importance of physiotherapy in treating shoulder injury, “In the event you do sustain a shoulder injury, physiotherapy can help in the following ways: providing personalized rehabilitation exercises, offering pain management techniques, and restoring mobility and strength to ensure a full recovery and prevent future injuries.”

Here’s how physiotherapy helps in treating shoulder injuries, especially during the winter season:



Injury prevention:

Physiotherapy helps prevent shoulder injuries by strengthening the shoulder muscles to improve stability, correcting any poor posture or movement patterns that could lead to strain, and guiding people through dynamic stretches to increase flexibility and prepare the shoulder for physical activity.

Diagnosis and assessment:

Physiotherapy provides an accurate diagnosis of shoulder injuries by identifying the cause and severity, while also addressing underlying risk factors like muscle imbalances or poor biomechanics to prevent future injuries.

Pain management:

Pain can be reduced with physiotherapy treatments such as laser therapy, ultrasound, and IFT (Interferential Therapy). Once the pain subsides, mobilisation techniques are used to restore the joint's function and improve mobility.

Rehabilitation:

Physiotherapy designs personalised rehabilitation exercises to restore strength and mobility, gradually increasing exercise intensity to ensure a safe recovery and prevent re-injury.

Back to sports:

Physiotherapy supports the return to sports with tailored back-to-sports rehab and performance-enhancing programs that further help players leap back into action in a way that maximises recovery, boosts performance, and minimises the risk of future injuries.

