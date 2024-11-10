Why your parents' shoulder joints ache after 50 — and what you can do about it

Shoulder arthritis is the wear and tear of the cartilaginous lining of the shoulder joint bones, leading to pain, stiffness and limited mobility. Arthritis can affect any joint in the body, with knee and hip being more commonly affected as they are weight bearing joints. Could your parents' shoulder pain actually be arthritis? Top symptoms and treatments explained (Photo by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Banarji BH, Senior Consultant - Orthopedics at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, shared, “Shoulder arthritis mostly goes undiagnosed or misdiagnosed as frozen shoulder and patients might end up suffering, on this world arthritis day, we are making an effort to spread awareness about shoulder arthritis.” According to him, there are different types of shoulder arthritis depending upon the cause of the disease -

1. Osteoarthritis (OA): Wear and tear of cartilage, leading to bone-on-bone contact.

2. Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA): Autoimmune disease causing inflammation and joint damage.

3. Post-traumatic Arthritis: Arthritis developing after a shoulder injury.

4. Rotator Cuff Arthropathy: Arthritis caused by rotator cuff tears.

Symptoms:

1. Pain and stiffness in the shoulder and upper arm

2. Limited mobility and range of motion

3. Grinding or clicking sensations

4. Weakness and fatigue, difficulty in elevating the arm.

Shoulder pain keeping your parents up at night? Know best treatment options for quick relief from shoulder arthritis (File Photo)

Causes:

1. elderly age – Age related degeneration

2. Wear and tear- heavy manual labour and high intensity workouts and overhead sports

3. Injury or trauma

4. Autoimmune disorders

5. chronic low grade Infections like tuberculosis

6. Genetic predisposition

Treatment options:

Home Remedies as below might be tried initially -

1. Rest and ice

2. Gentle exercises (e.g., shoulder rolls)

3. Heat therapy

4. Assistive devices (e.g., canes)

5. Over-the-counter pain relievers

Physical therapy includes exercises to actively do certain movements yourself, guided movements that the therapist does for you, and treatments based on physical stimuli such as heat, cold, electrical currents or ultrasound.(Freepik)

When to seek medical attention:

1. Severe pain or swelling

2. Limited mobility

3. Difficulty performing daily activities

4. disturbed sleep due to pain or night pain

Additional treatment tips:

1. Medications: Pain relievers, anti-inflammatory drugs and corticosteroid injections.

2. Physical Therapy: Exercises to improve mobility and strength.

3. Lifestyle Changes: Weight management, regular exercise, and activity modification.

4. Surgery: Total shoulder replacement and Reverse shoulder replacement.

Dr Banarji BH informed, “Shoulder arthroplasty, also known as shoulder replacement surgery, is a procedure where a damaged or arthritic shoulder joint is replaced with an artificial joint made of metal and plastic components. The goal is to alleviate pain, restore mobility, and improve overall shoulder function.”

He added, “Shoulder replacement surgery is a highly effective treatment option for individuals suffering from severe shoulder pain and mobility issues due to arthritis. While it's a major surgery, advances in technology and surgical techniques have made it safer and more successful. If you're considering shoulder replacement surgery, consult with an shoulder specialist to discuss your options and determine the best course of treatment for your specific condition.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.