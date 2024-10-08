Shoulder arthritis is a debilitating condition that affects millions worldwide, characterised by the progressive degeneration of the shoulder joint. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aditya Sai, Chief Consultant - Shoulder Surgery, Sports Injuries and Arthroscopy at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital in Powai, shed light on the symptoms, treatment options and the latest advancements in shoulder replacement surgery. Shoulder pain keeping your parents up at night? Know best treatment options for quick relief from shoulder arthritis (File Photo)

Dr Aditya Sai shared, “Shoulder arthritis is a condition where the cartilage cushioning the bones of the shoulder joint wears away, leading to pain, stiffness and decreased mobility. The shoulder joint is composed of three bones: the humerus (upper arm bone), the scapula (shoulder blade) and the clavicle (collarbone). The most common types of shoulder arthritis include osteoarthritis which is the most prevalent form, caused by the gradual wear and tear of the cartilage.”

He added, “Rheumatoid Arthritis is an autoimmune condition where the immune system attacks the joint lining, causing inflammation and damage. Post-Traumatic Arthritis results from a shoulder injury or fracture. Rotator Cuff Tear Arthropathy is arthritis that develops after a severe rotator cuff tear.”

Symptoms of Shoulder Arthritis:

Dr Aditya Sai explained, “Shoulder arthritis manifests in various forms, including osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and post-traumatic arthritis. The common symptoms include persistent pain in the shoulder that worsens with activity or at night, stiffness reduced range of motion and difficulty performing everyday tasks, swelling, grinding sensation and weakness in the shoulder, leading to a decreased ability to lift or carry objects.”

Treatment Options:

Initial management of shoulder arthritis often involves non-surgical treatments aimed at alleviating pain and improving function. Dr Aditya Sai emphasised a multidisciplinary approach including medications and physical therapy programs to strengthen shoulder muscles, improve flexibility and enhance joint function. Also, activity modifications and ergonomics to reduce stress on the shoulder joint help. Corticosteroid or hyaluronic acid injections reduce inflammation and provide temporary relief.

Advanced Surgical Treatments:

For patients with severe shoulder arthritis unresponsive to conservative treatments, surgical intervention may be necessary. Dr Aditya Sai said, “One of the most effective surgical solutions is shoulder replacement, a procedure in which the damaged parts of the shoulder are replaced with artificial components. Shoulder Replacement with Patient-Specific Instruments (PSI) involves pre-op planning that is CT scan. PSI is done for enhanced accuracy, decreased surgical time, better placement, and improved longevity. The outcome is faster relief from pain and better function.”

Shoulder arthritis can significantly impact the quality of life but with the right diagnosis and treatment, patients can find relief and regain their mobility. Timely intervention is key to providing relief from pain and increasing the range of motion.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.