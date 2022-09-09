Physiotherapy tips for osteoarthritis patients

Are you experiencing any swelling, pain, or stiffness in the joint? Then, beware! It can indicate osteoarthritis. Are you aware? Osteoarthritis (OA) leads to joint inflammation due to cartilage degeneration. It is a chronic condition commonly impacting the joints that bear the weight. Joints that we use a lot in day-to-day life, such as the joints of the hand, are also affected by this type of arthritis.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Imraan Khan (PT), Consultant Head Physiotherapist at Mira Road's Wockhardt Hospitals, shared, “The signs and symptoms of this bothersome condition are excruciating pain, stiffness, swelling, hip pain, shoulder pain, wrist pain, foot pain, finger-joint pain and even the creaking of joints affected due to it. This condition can interfere with one’s ability to do daily chores with ease.”

Revealing that though the exact cause of this is not known, he highlighted, “Some of the known risk factors behind the occurrence of osteoarthritis are obesity, knee-related injuries, joint overuse and rheumatoid arthritis. Moreover, you will also be shocked to know that it is a hereditary condition wherein the inherited defect in the genes can cause defective cartilage and degeneration of the joints leaving one immobile. Apart from managing symptoms such as joint pain, stiffness, swelling, and inflammation, taking physiotherapy can offer various benefits to osteoarthritis patients.”

The importance of physiotherapy for osteoarthritis patients

Physiotherapy is the need of the hour for those having arthritis. Dr Imraan Khan explained, “One will be given a personalized program as per his/her needs. The main aim of physiotherapy is to enhance one’s mobility and the functioning of affected joints. Physiotherapists can help to strengthen muscles of the impacted joints via various therapies. The physiotherapist will assess your gait (walking). Then exercises, walking aids, and electrotherapy can help one with osteoarthritis. If one opts for hydrotherapy then properties of water will be used to manage arthritis. Specialized exercises are done inside water like stretching and aerobics to ease joint pain. Manual therapy is given wherein the physiotherapist uses hands-on techniques to get rid of pain and stiffness during knee osteoarthritis.”

He recommended, “Stretching exercises will allow for managing aches and pains and getting the best movement from the joints. Thus, one will be able to improve balance, agility and coordination. Moreover, doing Yoga or Pilates under the guidance of an expert is also a good option but one should avoid doing strenuous activities which give pain in the joints during the activity. One will also be advised to use ice packs to soothe warm and swollen joints, heat packs to relax tense and tired muscles and even braces or splints to support swollen or painful joints.”

The physiotherapist will help you to know about good posture while sitting, standing and walking. Walkers, crutches, splints, braces and shoe inserts may be helpful in taking off pressure from the arthritic joints and increasing mobility and range of motion.