World Physical Therapy Day 2023: Many benefits of physical therapy from relieving pain to strengthening muscles

Physical therapy can be life-changing for many people who are recovering from injuries, accidents, surgery and even those who suffering from chronic pain. Physical therapy has a set of exercises, massages and treatments to strengthen muscles, heal injuries and relieve pain. It can help restore mobility in people and can help one live quality life. World Physical Therapy Day is celebrated on September 8 every year to highlight importance of physical therapy and how it can help in management of chronic conditions. (Also read: Longevity to weight loss; 6 wonderful health benefits of regular exercise) Physical therapy includes exercises to actively do certain movements yourself, guided movements that the therapist does for you, and treatments based on physical stimuli such as heat, cold, electrical currents or ultrasound.(Freepik)

"Physical therapy is a type of rehabilitative health treatment that uses a variety of methods, in line with the ongoing interventions, for pain relief. It is often one of the best choices for long-term pain or an injury. Physical therapy can provide many benefits, including pain management, injury prevention, injury rehabilitation, better mobility, and management of chronic conditions. On this occasion Dr Varun Gupta, Executive Vice President & Chief Business and Growth Officer, Antara Assisted Care Services shares many benefits of physical therapy.

Dr Gupta shares many benefits of physical therapy:

1. Pain relief

Physical therapy can help reduce feelings of pain and discomfort. Physical therapists are experts in treating pain and its source. They will look for areas of weakness or stiffness that may be adding stress to the places that hurt and treat those areas with certain exercises to ease pain and help you move better.

2. Improved mobility

Physical therapy can help improve your mobility and physical function. It aims to improve posture, to strengthen the trunk muscles, and to improve the range of motion.

3. Strengthening muscles

Physical therapy can help strengthen muscles, tendons, and ligaments. Strengthening exercises help strengthen surrounding musculature, which can help reduce strain on joints.

4. Rehabilitation and prevention of future injuries

Physical therapy can help with rehabilitation from a sports-related injury, post-surgery rehab, or a chronic condition that impacts physical function. It can also help prevent future injuries.

5. Improved balance

Physical therapy can help restore balance when imbalances are present.

6. Proper alignment

Physical therapy can help with proper alignment, which can reduce pain and improve function.

7. Education

Physical therapy is an education. People living with pain learn a whole new way of moving, stretching, and strengthening.