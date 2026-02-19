Step inside Shehnaaz Gill's simple home with minimal decor and no photos because she believes in ‘clean’ walls

If minimalism, simple, classy decor could be depicted in a frame, Shehnaaz Gill 's home in Mumbai would be the perfect example. According to the actor, she designed the entire space and modelled it into a place where she can perfectly unwind. As one enters her home, they walk through a wooden door and are welcomed into a foyer featuring an abstract artwork, a brass pot filled with stones, and a white-painted wooden cabinet decorated with trinkets Shehnaaz has collected over the years.

Shehnaaz Gill believes in simple living, and those principles are reflected in her home decor as well. In a video shared by Curly Tales on YouTube on November 5, Shehnaaz opened her residence in Mumbai for a home tour. Let's take a look inside her humble abode.

The foyer opens into a living area, dining room, and the other spaces of Shehnaaz's home. Light oak wooden doors and clean white walls capture the essence of her home, adding a cosy vibe to the space. The decision to leave the walls bare, the actor confessed in the video, was hers, as she does not like to hang pictures and leave the walls as they are.

The simple details of Shehnaaz Gill's home Instead, she added texture to her space by opting for a bare-bricked wall on one end and a textured beige panel on the other. The pastel green striped L-shaped couches, a matching sofa seat, and a contrasting red-and-white-printed sofa chair serve as the anchor in the living room.

The actor added a grey table to the centre of the living area, stylishly paired with a dark wooden cabinet with rattan textured panels, a television unit, and a wall-length stand filled with books that Shehnaaz was gifted and a few she collected over the years, though she never got a chance to read them all.

Lastly, a quirky and stylish chandelier, false ceiling, neutral-coloured blinds, and white marble flooring give the final touches to her personal space.

As for the dining area, Shehnaaz decorated it with a light oak wooden table flanked by vintage-style rattan chairs. The space was anchored by stylish cylindrical wall lights, a chandelier, a white wooden cabinet, a gilded mirror, luxe wooden vases, cute art pieces, and a basket full of preserved white roses, which Shehnaaz received as a gift.