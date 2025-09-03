Step inside Aditi Govitrikar's lavish residence in Mumbai with minimalist design, sea view balcony, Mrs World 2001 crown

Clean lines, minimal decor, refined luxury, and uncluttered spaces: this is what defines Aditi Govitrikar's lavish residence in Mumbai. In a YouTube video shared by Mashable India on August 29, the Mrs World 2001 gave a glimpse into her personal space where she lives with her family and their little puppy. A sneak peek inside Aditi Govitrikar's home in Mumbai.

Inside Aditi Govitrikar's Mumbai home

In the video, the actor showcased different sections of her spacious home, including the living area with a large projector, a multi-functional room serving as a library, office, and guest bedroom, and a peaceful balcony filled with plants.

She also shared her cherished decor items, like an original Reza painting, a tiny Buddha statue, and meaningful mementoes like her Mrs World 2001 crown and a Harvard mug she bought after completing her Master's in Psychology from Harvard University. The living area is a comfortable and open space where she entertains friends and watches movies and series on a big projector.

From a spacious living area to a balcony with a sea view

Clean lines and a non-cluttered look with muted colours create a peaceful oasis vibe in the living area, and floor-to-ceiling windows give a glimpse into a spacious balcony and allow ample natural light.

The star revealed that the balcony is a highly favoured spot, not just by her but also by her friends who often visit. The balcony, offering a view of the sea with a nice breeze, is decorated with a small table and two chairs where she and her son sometimes enjoy breakfast on weekends. Meanwhile, the kitchen features a grey and wood combination with clear and clean lines.

On the work front

Workwise, Aditi Govitrikar was most recently seen in the web series Life Hill Gayi, which premiered in 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar. Additionally, she will be seen next in an unnamed dark comedy on Hotstar with Vinay Pathak and Kusha Kapila. Meanwhile, she was the first Indian woman to win the Mrs World title in 2001.