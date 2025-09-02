Step inside Dhanashree Verma's home featuring positive vibes, tropical home bar and balcony with Mumbai skyline view

Filmmaker Farah Khan visited Dhanashree Verma's house in Mumbai with her cook Dilip. The YouTube video shows Farah and Dhanashree discussing her personal life, divorce with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, and the stunning interiors of her home. Inside Dhanashree Verma's lovely home in Mumbai.

Inside Dhanashree Verma's home

Shared on YouTube on September 1, the video gives a glimpse inside Dhanashree's home, where she is living alone for the first time, as she previously lived with her parents and then with her ex-husband, Yuzvendra Chahal. In the video, the choreographer revealed that she enjoys her space and prefers it.

Admiring Dhanashree's taste in decor, Farah described her home as a lovely space with a ‘very positive vibe’. During the home tour, she shared a glimpse of her living area with an open kitchen concept and a cosy space dedicated to a home bar, the guest bedroom, and her personal music studio.

Stunning interiors and a gorgeous balcony

As for decorations, she revealed that a lot of the paintings on the walls are made by her grandmother, who has Parkinson's disease, which contributed to their unique texture. Apart from the paintings, modern light fixtures and chandeliers, tropical and modern classic wallpapers, light wood furniture, ambient lighting, pastel closets in the kitchen, large windows allowing natural light, indoor plants, and a spacious balcony giving a stunning view of the Mumbai skyline, brighten up the space.

About Dhanashree Verma's divorce

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2020 in Gurgaon. However, the couple reportedly separated in 2022. In March 2025, they finalised their divorce.

Since then, Yuzvendra has been linked to RJ Mahvash due to their frequent public appearances together and posts for each other on social media. However, both have repeatedly called each other just friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanashree will next be seen in Ashneer Grover's upcoming reality show Rise And Fall.