Surprised Farah Khan says this to Dhanashree Verma as she manifests love again after divorce from Yuvendra Chahal

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan is back with yet another cooking vlog with her cook, Dilip. This time, the filmmaker visited dance choreographer Dhanashree Verma's house and had a fun conversation with her about her journey and how she and her family dealt with her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. But what caught Farah by surprise was Dhanashree's statement on finding love again. Farah Khan reacts to Dhanashree Verma's comment on love after divorce.

Farah Khan on Dhanashree manifesting love again

Farah gave a home tour of Dhanashree's Mumbai house, which had a separate bar and an artistic space in the drawing room. The hallway to her rooms had a wall decorated with beautiful paintings. Dhanashree revealed that the paintings were made by her grandmother while suffering from Parkinson’s disease. Farah was quite impressed with them.

While she liked all the paintings on the wall, the one that captured her heart showed two birds sitting together on a tree branch. Talking about it, Farah said, "This is my favourite." To this, Dhanashree explained the meaning behind it and said, "love birds. I am manifesting (love)." Farah was surprised by Dhanashree's comment and replied, "Firse (again)? Very brave of you," while giving her a side hug.

Earlier too, in an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Dhanashree had talked about finding love again and revealed that she still has faith in love despite her divorce from ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's relationship

Dhanashree and Chahal tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2020 in Gurgaon. However, they reportedly separated in 2022. In March 2025, they finalised their divorce. Since then, Chahal has been linked to RJ Mahvash due to their frequent public appearances together and posts for each other on social media. However, both have repeatedly called each other just friends.

Dhanashree’s upcoming work

Dhanashree will next be seen in Ashneer Grover's upcoming reality show Rise And Fall. The show also stars Nayandeep Rakshit, Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait and Kiku Sharda in a unique struggle for power. Produced by Banijay Asia, the show will premiere on September 6 on Amazon MX Player. Apart from this, she will also be making her debut in the Telugu dance drama film titled Akasam Daati Vastaava, backed by Dil Raju. The film is expected to be released in theatres in October this year.