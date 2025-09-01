Dhanashree Verma takes a subtle dig at ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal in new show: 'Penthouse mein sports channels…'

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma is grabbing headlines once again, this time not for her personal life but for a cryptic line in the latest promo of Rise and Fall, an upcoming reality show set to premiere on Amazon MX Player. Choreographer Dhanashree Verma, who divorced cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal in 2025, faced online trolling after their split. (dhanashree9/Instagram)

Dhanashree takes a dig at Chahal in Rise and Fall new promo

In the newly released promo, Dhanashree appears in her role as a ruler, interacting Nayandeep, who plays a worker. Mid-conversation, she says with a smirk: “Queen ko star banne ki zarurat nahi hai, aur waise bhi interviewers ki line lagi padi hai. Penthouse mein jitne bhi sports channels hai na… maine bandh kar diye hai. (The queen doesn’t need to become a star, there’s already a queue of interviewers. And by the way, I’ve shut down all the sports channels in the penthouse)”

The dialogue has quickly set social media ablaze, with many interpreting it as a veiled dig at her ex-husband, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

About Dhanashree and Chahal

Dhanashree and Chahal, who tied the knot in 2020, reportedly separated in 2022 and finalised their divorce in March 2025. As per media reports, the divorce settlement included an alimony of ₹4.75 crore, triggering massive online trolling against Dhanashree. Netizens labelled her a “gold digger,” a sentiment seemingly echoed by Chahal himself, who was seen wearing a T-shirt on the day of their divorce that read: ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’.

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Dhanashree candidly addressed the backlash, stating:

“You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this.”

About Rise and Fall

With Rise and Fall hosted by Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover, the format features 16 celebrities divided into two starkly contrasting worlds, rulers living in a penthouse, and workers confined to the basement. Confirmed contestants include Arjun Bijlani, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Dhanashree.