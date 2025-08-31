Nargis Fakhri makes first appearance with husband Tony Beig after secret wedding, couple poses with Farah Khan. Watch

Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri reportedly tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Tony Beig, in a hush-hush wedding in California. She was recently seen attending an event celebrating the partnership between Visit Qatar and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. What caught attention was her appearance with her husband, Tony, at the event. Nargis Fakhri and her husband Tony Beig pose with Farah Khan.

Nargis Fakhri and Tony Beig's first appearance together

In a video from the evening, Nargis was seen posing on the red carpet with Tony and filmmaker Farah Khan. Nargis stunned in a wine-coloured lehenga choli by Mahima Mahajan, paired with gold bangles and a matching necklace. Tony, meanwhile, looked dashing in an all-black ensemble, while Farah also opted for an all-black outfit, elevating her look with a blazer featuring colourful floral embroidery.

In the video, as Tony stepped forward to pose with Farah and Nargis, Farah was heard telling him, “Come stand with your wife.” While many fans were surprised to learn that Nargis is married, others called them a “cute couple.” The event was also attended by Anil Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Dhvani Bhanushali and others.

Nargis Fakhri and Tony Beig’s marriage

Nargis reportedly married her longtime boyfriend and US-based entrepreneur Tony in February this year. The couple dated for almost three years before tying the knot. They even rang in the New Year 2024 together in Dubai, where Nargis’ ex-boyfriend Uday Chopra was also present. Several photos from their wedding surfaced on Reddit, including one of a multi-tiered cake decorated with the words “Happy Marriage” alongside the couple’s initials, TB and NF.

According to a report in the Times of India, the couple held an intimate wedding ceremony at an opulent hotel in California. A source revealed, “Both Nargis and Tony ensured that nobody clicked pictures of them at the wedding. It was an extremely private function with only family members and close friends.”

Nargis Fakhri’s recent work

Nargis was most recently seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s production Housefull 5. The comedy-thriller, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, also featured Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Panday, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever in key roles. The film grossed ₹288.58 crore worldwide at the box office against a budget of ₹250 crore.