Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt dance with Sreeleela, Farah Khan and Dilip give commentary in Om Shanti Om-style ad

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt and Farah Khan, among others, came together for a star-studded advertisement for e-commerce platform Flipkart. The new campaign has given fans Om Shanti Om vibes, and for all the right reasons. Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan and Sreeleela come together for an advertisement.

Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Farah Khan unite for an advertisement

On Saturday, the platform shared the video of its Big Billion Days (BBD) 2025 campaign, and it is nothing short of a spectacle. Flipkart has onboarded 11 celebrities for the ad, making it one of the most star-studded advertisements in recent memory.

The ad begins with child actor and influencer Arista Mehta sitting in her office and unveiling the products she bought in the Big Billion Days sale. She then attends a glittering event with her friends, where she enjoys VVIP access. Hiding from paparazzi cameras, she steps into a lift where Alia Bhatt, dressed in a black outfit, is already present. Alia notices that Arista’s phone cover matches her own. Moments later, Amitabh Bachchan enters the lift — also carrying the same phone cover. Spotting the coincidence, Arista quips, “AB, AB – 2AB,” leaving both Alia and Big B in splits.

The trio then heads into a lavish party hall, where “actor ka baap” (father of an actor), filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, welcomes them warmly. Inside, Jannat Zubair and Sakshi Shivdasani are seen speculating whether Arista is a star kid. Later, comedian Bassi is shown serving food, while Arista stumbles upon Yashraj Mukhate DJing as actress Sreeleela dances to his beats. Arista joins in with a few dance steps, prompting everyone — including Amitabh and Alia — to follow along. At this point, Farah Khan quips, “Is this a party or a dance competition?” To which Dilip replies, “Whatever it is, you can come to Mumbai.” The ad ends with Alia taking Arista away in her luxury car.

Fans were thrilled to see so many stars together. Comments poured in: “Pure madness. Too good, guys,” wrote one. Another said, “Such a good concept.” One comment read, “This ad stole my heart. AB plus AB (fire emoji).” Another noted, “Love when brands forget about budgets.” A fan even asked, “Iss ad ka budget kya hoga? (What must the budget of this ad be?)” while one called it, “Flipkart ad (cross sign) Om Shanti Om part 2.”

The ad reminded fans of the iconic Deewangi Deewangi song from Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om (2007), which featured Bollywood stalwarts including Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, and others dancing alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Sreeleela's upcoming films

Amitabh is currently busy shooting for his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17. He is expected to begin the shoot for Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel in December, which also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in lead roles.

Alia, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of her YRF spy universe film, Alpha which also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in lead roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 25. Sreeleela is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's yet-untitled romantic musical drama.