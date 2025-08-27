Alia Bhatt steps out with Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan hours after calling out people for invading her privacy

Actor Alia Bhatt was spotted enjoying a family outing with her loved ones, including her father Mahesh Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan, just hours after she expressed her frustration over people sharing videos of her under-construction home in Mumbai. Social media users were delighted to see Alia Bhatt come forward to support Soni and her upcoming film.

Alia Bhatt steps out with family

On Tuesday, Alia was seen attending the special screening of upcoming film, Songs Of Paradise, which also stars Soni.

A video featuring Alia and her sister Shaheen has taken over social media, which showcased the sisters posing together for pictures. Alia stole the show in a chic grey coat, paired with a crisp white top and blue denim jeans, while Shaheen is seen in a bold red overshirt, matching pants, and a white top.

In another video, Alia is seen posing with her mother Soni, father Mahesh and sister Shaheen before heading inside the venue. The outing comes just hours after Alia slammed people for sharing videos of her under-construction home.

In the videos, Alia was seen in a cheerful mood and posed for photographers as well. Social media users were delighted to see the family come together to support Soni and her upcoming film.

Many dropped heart emojis, with one writing, “Soni is looking the prettiest… Still at this age."

Alia slams videos of her home being circulated online

On Tuesday, Alia took to social media to slam several publications and Instagram accounts for posting videos of her under-construction home in Mumbai. The actor has requested privacy and an urgent takedown of the videos.

Alia began her message: “I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited – sometimes the view from your window is another person’s home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home – still under construction – has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue."

She mentioned how the act is unlawful: “Filming or photographing someone’s personal space without permission is not ‘content’ – it’s a violation. It should never be normalised.”

“Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would. So here’s a humble but firm request – if you come across such content online, please don’t forward it or share it further. And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately,” Alia added.

Alia's upcoming films

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in the upcoming movie Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to be an addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, in which she stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.