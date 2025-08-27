Internet bashes Payal Rohatgi for 'distasteful remark’ on Alia Bhatt's concerns for privacy: ‘Such a massive hater’

After videos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s under-construction Bandra home surfaced online, Alia publicly condemned the intrusion, calling it a “clear invasion of privacy”. Actor Payal Rohatgi has now taken a dig at her, dismissing the claims and criticising Alia’s stance. Payal Rohatgi reacts to Alia Bhatt slamming new videos of her house circulating on social media.

On Tuesday (August 26), Alia shared a firm statement on social media, urging publications and digital platforms to delete the videos, stressing that filming or circulating such content was both a security concern and a violation of privacy.

Payal Rohatgi reacts to Alia Bhatt's statement

However, Payal openly disagreed. Sharing Alia’s post on Instagram, she wrote, “That does not come under invasion of privacy. Your sexual act with your husband or another man comes under the invasion of privacy. @aliaabhatt sharing the location of your house is not INVASION OF PRIVACY. Hope u get basic common sense. Influencers make videos on the streets (PUBLIC), and there are houses in background. Get yourself security and cameras as you can afford them, but kindly use rationale. This is not history but common sense.”

Her remarks sparked a strong backlash online. Reddit users bashed Payal, with one writing, "people be saying anything these days to stay relevant, she's such a massive hater." Another commented, "Imagine being so out of touch and hating someone on the Internet so much! Yikes!" Another wrote, "Rubbish …. Really dumb Payal or whoever attention seeker."

Another comment read, "Getting views at the expense of someone more popular - uggh." Another wrote, "I don’t know why, but after reading such a distasteful comment, it feels as if someone has made me drink Harpic mixed with Lahori cumin."

What Alia Bhatt said

The viral video, reportedly filmed from a neighbouring building, offered a close view of the interiors of Alia and Ranbir’s multi-storey property. Addressing the matter, Alia wrote: “I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited – sometimes the view from your window is another person’s home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home – still under construction – has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue.”

She further urged media houses and social media users to refrain from sharing such content, “Filming or photographing someone’s personal space without permission is not ‘content’ – it’s a violation. It should never be normalised. Would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would. So here’s a humble but firm request – if you come across such content online, please don’t forward it or share it further.”

Alia and Ranbir’s luxury home, valued at around ₹250 crore, is still under construction. The couple owns multiple floors in the building and will eventually house there with their daughter, Raha.