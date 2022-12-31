Home / Entertainment / Tv / Tunisha Sharma death case: Payal Rohatgi questions her family, says 'bohut zaruri hai ke bade dhyan de apne bacho par'

Tunisha Sharma death case: Payal Rohatgi questions her family, says 'bohut zaruri hai ke bade dhyan de apne bacho par'

Payal Rohatgi questioned Tunisha Sharma's family after the late actor was found dead on the set of her TV show on Saturday. She was 20. Payal said that in a 2018 interview, Tunisha had spoken about fighting depression, and called herself 'not mentally that strong'.

Payal Rohatgi reacted to Tunisha Sharma's death, and spoke about her old interview, in which the late actor had opened up about fighting depression.
Actor Payal Rohatgi recently spoke about the death of TV actor Tunisha Sharma. On Friday, Payal was spotted with wrestler-husband Sangram Singh at Mumbai airport, where she talked about how Tunisha had spoken about 'fighting depression' in an interview in 2018, when she was aged around 16-17. Payal spoke about the late actor's family, and said that elders in the family should be more involved with their children's life, especially when they have spoken about being 'mentally not that strong'. Payal further said that TV actors have hectic schedules, and their mental health was not given due importance. Also read: Pratyusha Banerjee's father calls Tunisha Sharma's death ‘murder’

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on December 24 on the set of her TV show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan Khan, Tunisha's co-star and her ex-boyfriend, is facing charges of abetment of suicide in the case, and is in police custody. Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma has accused Sheezan of causing her daughter's death.

Reacting to Tunisha Sharma's death, Payal Rohatgi said in a video shared by ETimes, "She was 20-years-old. In a 2018 interview, she spoke about fighting depression and said she is not mentally that strong. So, her family, the elders in the family, they had to take extra care. She was the earning member of the family. So, there is a pressure to work. Bohut important hai ki bade log dhyan de apne bacho ke upar ki woh kaise cope up kar rahe hain work stress ke sath because television work is very, very stressful (it is very important that the elders in the family pay attention to their children and see how they are coping with work stress)."

Payal further said, "I have worked in a couple of serials, we used to be stubborn and leave for home from the sets after 12 hours of work, but the newcomers, they work for 15 hours. And if they are the lead of a show, they have no time frame, at all. Therefore, mental health is not maintained for TV actors, and I feel that is wrong. Along with all this, I am not sure about the other angle (alleged involvement of Sheezan Khan in Tunisha's death), but whatever it is let the police and proper agencies do the investigation."

On Friday, police said a heated argument had taken place between Tunisha and Sheezan, shortly before her death. CCTV footage from the time of the argument had also been recovered, police added. Apart from Tunisha and Sheezan's family, police have reportedly also called in the production manager of the serial Ali Baba Daastan-E-Kabul, on the set of which Tunisha was found dead.

