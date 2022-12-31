Pratyusha Banerjee's father calls Tunisha Sharma's death murder: 'Something similar happened with Sushant Singh Rajput'

Late actor Pratyusha Banerjee's father Shankar Banerjee said he was disheartened to find out about Tunisha Sharma who died by suicide. He also said being a father himself, he can understand the pain of Tunisha's mother, Vanita Sharma. Pratyusha died by suicide in 2016 when she was 24. (Also read: Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan had a heated argument before her death: Police)

Tunisha, who was 20, was found dead on December 24 on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. Her co-star and ex-boyfriend, Sheezan Khan has been arrested on the charges of abetment to suicide in the matter.

Talking about the loss of Tunisha, in a conversation with Aaj Tak, Pratyusha Banerjee's father said, “When I read the news about Tunisha, I felt very sad. Suddenly my old wounds became fresh. Being a father, I can understand the condition of Tunisha's mother right now.” Earlier it was actor Nehta Mehta who said Tunisha's death reminded her of Pratyusha.

He called Tunisha’s death a murder and said, “To be honest, as much as I can understand Tunisha's death, it seems like murder to me. In the last few years, all murders are being given the form of suicide. Something similar happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. When I was talking to my wife, both of us were crying that again a mother has lost her innocent 20-year-old daughter. Her grief seems like our own." “If someone commits suicide intentionally, he makes sure that he leaves behind a note or letter so that other people do not suffer. This is a 100 percent murder case,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sheezan, the prime accused in the death case, was presented at Vasai court. He has been sent to custody till Saturday, after his earlier remand ended.

Recently, Waliv Police revealed a heated argument had occurred between Tunish and Sheezan Khan, before her death. CCTV footage from the time of the argument has also been recovered, cops told news agency ANI. Earlier, Tunisha's mother requested the Waliv police to investigate whether her daughter could have been murdered.

Tunisha made her debut with TV show, Bharat Ka Veer Putra –Maharana Pratap. She appeared in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love and Ishq Subhan Allah.

She also appeared in films like Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho where she essayed the role of actor Katrina Kaif's younger version. She was also a part of Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh as Minnie Sinha and Salman Khan's Dabangg 3.

