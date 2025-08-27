Raha turns photographer for Alia Bhatt, shows off her skills by clicking picture during mom’s workout session

In a delightful twist, Alia Bhatt's little one Raha traded in her toys for a camera, and captured her mom's unfiltered moments in the gym. And the candid click is melting the hearts of all her fans. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed daughter Raha in 2022.

Raha turns photographer for Alia

On Wednesday, self improvement coach Karan Sawhney took to Instagram to give social media users a peek into the fun-filled moments between Alia and her daughter Raha. He also shared a picture of them which was clicked by Raha.

In one image, Alia is seen posing with Karan inside a gym. Alia is dressed in a white workout outfit – a sleeveless top paired with a tennis-style skirt and white sneakers, her hair tied back neatly in a ponytail. Standing beside her, Karan is dressed in a black checkered T-shirt, grey shorts, striped socks, and black training shoes, holding the phone to click the mirror selfie. In the background, the gym is equipped with weights, kettlebells, and other training equipment.

What caught everyone’s attention was the second picture which was clicked by Raha.

In the picture, Alia is seen in the middle of an intense workout session. She is lying on a black exercise mat, holding a resistance band while engaging her core in a strength training move. Behind her, Karan can also be seen working out.

Sharing the images, Karan wrote, “ First Ones In @aliaabhatt (medal emoji) Smashed a quick 40 min Pull Session… Swipe to see Rahas photography skills (sun emoji).” Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the candid click. Several social media users dropped heart emojis, while one shared, “Raha's photography skills (fire emoji).”

About Alia's life

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022, after dating for several years. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022. On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha. Earlier this year in March, Alia removed all the pictures of Raha from her Instagram where the kid's face was visible.

Alia’s upcoming films

Fans will soon see Alia in her upcoming movie Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.

After that, Alia will feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. This will be Alia's second film with Bhansali. They earlier worked together in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga Love & War. See you at the movies".