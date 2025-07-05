Nargis Fakhri says she survives on water for 9 days twice a year to look snatched: ‘It’s very difficult but…’

Actor Nargis Fakhri gained recognition with her debut film Rockstar, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor. She recently made a comeback to cinema with Housefull 5. In a recent conversation with Soha Ali Khan for Hauterrfly, Nargis opened up about her health and fitness secrets and revealed a method she follows to look "snatched". Nargis Fakhri opens up about her health and fitness secrets.

Nargis Fakhri reveals fasting for 9 days to look snatched

Nargis revealed that she is a foodie and loves indulging in Indian cuisine, listing butter chicken, parathas and mutton biryani as some of her favourites. When asked about one thing she does to help her skin glow, Nargis said, "Everybody wants a quick fix, but there’s no quick fix. It’s always a combination of things, and the combination for me seems to be great sleep. I sleep like eight hours a night. I also try to hydrate. Then, also, my food choices. Like, I want foods that are nutritious and have vitamins and minerals in them."

She went on to reveal a method she uses to look snatched and said, "I do fasting twice a year, no food at all, just water for nine days. It’s very difficult. But once I’m done, I’m telling you, you look snatched. I mean, the jawline is out, the face is glowing. But I wouldn’t recommend it."

Nargis Fakhri’s recent and upcoming films

Nargis was most recently seen in Housefull 5, which also featured Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film emerged as a box office success, collecting ₹300 crore worldwide. It is now the second highest-grossing film of 2025 after Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava.

Nargis will next be seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A. M. Jyothi Krishna, the Telugu film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nora Fatehi and Satyaraj in other prominent roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 24.