Nargis Fakhri's classy reply to ageist troll calling her ‘old’ wins hearts: 'You are growing up, embrace it'

Actor Nargis Fakhri recently responded powerfully and gracefully to an ageist comment on her latest social media video, reminding fans and trolls alike that ageing is not just natural; it is something to be embraced. Nargis Fakhri shut down an ageist troll on her latest Instagram reel.

Nargis Fakhri gives befitting reply to ageist comment

The Rockstar actor recently shared a playful and stylish reel on Instagram on the latest viral song Dame Un Grrr by Fantomel and Kate Linn. Nargis can be seen transitioning from a no-makeup, tank top and jeans casual look into a stunning, body-hugging grey dress.

While many fans showered her with love, one user decided to point out signs of ageing. The comment read, "Damn she looks old.. we really are growing up". Rather than ignoring the remark, Nargis addressed it head-on, with confidence and fun. Nargis replied to the comment, “Yes u are LOL (laughing emoji) embrace it (sic)”

A screengrab from the comment section of Nargis Fakhri's latest reel.

Fans support Nargis

Many fans came in support of Nargis under the comment and gave their piece of mind. One user said, " She looks pretty young for 45 wdym (sic)?". A second comment read, "Are you kidding, she freaking GORGEOUS (sic)". A third fan wrote, "Ageing like fine wine (fire emoji) (hear emoji)". Another fan went on to say, "She does NOT look her age, totally looks in her 30s. She's ageing like fine wine (sic)". Another fan commented, "What?!!! She looks extremely amazing for her age, though. Anyways, everyone ages"

Nargis Fakhri's career highlights

Nargis made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with Rockstar, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Her performance and striking screen presence garnered widespread attention, launching her into the spotlight. She went on to appear in a mix of commercial and critically noted films, including Madras Cafe (2013), where she starred alongside John Abraham. Known for her glamorous image, Nargis also featured in popular entertainers like Main Tera Hero (2014), Housefull 3 (2016), and Azhar (2016), where she played the role of Sangeeta Bijlani.

She is currently enjoying the box-office success of Housefull 5, which has become the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after Chhaava, after earning ₹300 crore at the global box office.