Sharing is caring as Versace dresses Amanda Seyfried in same outfit as Julia Roberts after request: ‘Copy cat deluxe’

At the Venice Film Festival, as celebrities populated the runway and attended events dressed to the nines, Amanda Seyfried and Julia Roberts delighted the internet by championing sustainability. Versace dressed Amanda Seyfried in the same ensemble that Julia Roberts wore at Venice Film Festival.

Versace dressed Amanda Seyfried in the same ensemble that Julia Roberts wore a few days before her in Venice during an event, after the former requested to be dressed in the same outfit. What's more? The whole experience was documented online for fans!

Julia Roberts and Amanda Seyfried share wardrobe at Venice!

Julia Roberts wore a full Versace look to the photocall for After the Hunt at the Venice International Film Festival on August 29. Elizabeth Stewart, Amanda and Julia's stylist, shared pictures of Julia's look on Instagram, after which the Mean Girls actor requested Stewart, “Please let me wear the same outfit.”

All parties obliged, and Amanda arrived in Venice ahead of the premiere of The Testament of Ann Lee, and on Monday, September 1, she posed in exactly the same look from Versace.

The outfit details

The ensemble, both Julia and Amanda chose, is a casual look from designer Dario Vitale's latest collection from Versace. It features an oversized blazer, dark blue baggy jeans, and a yellow striped button-down top with sleeves rolled up to the elbows and some buttons undone for a stylish edge.

Both stars accessorised the ensemble with a black leather belt with a gold buckle. While Amanda wore black strappy heels, Julia chose brown leather heels.

For glam, Amanda styled her signature blonde hair in waves and kept the glam fresh with matching peachy tones on her lips and cheeks. As for Julia, she, too, left her wavy tresses loose and for glam, she chose blushed cheeks, sleek eyeliner, and rosy pink lips.

Julia Roberts during the photocall of the movie After the Hunt at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival, and Amanda Seyfried during the photocall of the movie The Testament of Ann Lee. (AFP)

How did the internet react?

Fans loved the style moment. One Instagram user wrote, “This actually feels fresh, relevant and inspiring. It proves different ages can wear the same look, appeals across generations, and subtly promotes a sustainable message.” Another wrote, “Copy cat deluxe.”

Meanwhile, a few others tried their luck, copying Amanda and commenting, “Please let me wear this outfit too.”

Someone commented, “Pretty women!!! LOVE THIS! Both Julia, so generous, like her smile! And Amanda for her fearlessness in repeating it!!! Sustainability at its BEST.”