Naomi Osaka is bringing crystal-embellished custom Labubus to US Open 2025: Here's a look at her entire collection

Labubus are taking over the 2025 US Open, all thanks to tennis champion and No. 23 seed Naomi Osaka. The Japanese tennis player has played four matches at the Grand Slam tennis tournament, and each time, she has brought a different version of the popular toy. Naomi Osaka and her custom Labubu dolls at the US Open 2025.

Naomi Osaka and her Labubus

The four Labubus that Osaka has carried to the US Open, each time attached to her racquet bag, have won the internet. The tiny tennis racquet-wielding monsters are a tribute to legendary tennis champions, sporting varying colour schemes and nicknames, and all decked out with shiny get-ups. They are called Billie Jean Bling, Arthur Flash, LaBillieBoo, and Althea Glitterson.

Althea Glitterson is a tribute to Althea Gibson, the tennis champion who broke the sport's colour barrier 75 years ago. Billie Jean Bling and LaBillieBoo are named after tennis legend Billie Jean King, even sporting a pair of her signature chunky glasses. Meanwhile, Arthur Flashe is a tribute to Arthur Ashe, after whom the main US Open stadium is named.

The Billie Jean Bling

According to InStyle, Osaka's customised Billie Jean Bling charm features approximately 3,000 hand-applied crystal embellishments. Made by A-Morir, the custom Labubus come in two different sizes and can be ordered exclusively online, retailing for $250 to $495.

Meanwhile, Osaka said in a press conference after defeating Hailey Baptiste in the second round, “Honestly, I'm not a Labubu collector. This is kind of like a one-time thing for the tournament. Honestly, it kind of started as a joke, so I'm glad people are liking it…I was not expecting everyone to like Billie Jean Bling. I'm glad she made people laugh today.”

What are Labubus?

Made by Hong Kong artist and illustrator Kasing Lung, Labubu dolls are collectable ‘Monster’ plush toys with pointed ears and pointy teeth. Labubu made their debut in 2015 in three picture books inspired by Nordic mythology. In 2019, Lung made a deal with Pop Mart to sell Labubu figurines. However, they became famous four years later, when Pop Mart began selling Labubu on keyrings.

About Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka has reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time since winning the Australian Open in 2021. She knocked out American third seed Coco Gauff with a 6-3 6-2 win to reach the New York quarter-finals. Now, Osaka will face Karolina Muchova in the last eight after the Czech 11th seed beat Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.