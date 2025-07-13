Internet pokes fun at Urvashi Rautela's Wimbledon look as she gushes about ‘meeting Kate Middleton’, 4 Labubus in tow

Urvashi Rautela is the latest celebrity in a long list of Indian movie stars flying to London to attend the ongoing Wimbledon championships. She attended the women's singles final match on July 12 and shared pictures from the game. Urvashi Rautela attends the Wimbledon championship.

Urvashi Rautela attends Wimbledon with 4 Labubus in tow

Urvashi shared two posts on Instagram that showed off her look for the Wimbledon game. The actor wore an ivory midi-length dress featuring satin shoulder straps tied together in bows, a sweetheart neckline, a corseted bodice, a cinched waist, a flowy skirt, and floral embroidery done all over the ensemble. Sequin embellishments added a glittery aesthetic to her dress.

Urvashi accessorised her ivory dress with a white and gold bracelet watch, gold bracelets, and high heels. A leather Hermes handbag, which she decorated with the viral Labubu dolls, completed the look. She carried 4 Labubus in different colours.

Meanwhile, with her hair tied in a messy ponytail and styled with defined waves, Urvashi chose darkened brows, a ton of blush on her cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy caramel pink lips, glowing highlighter, and smoky brown eye shadow for the glam.

Internet pokes fun at Urvashi

Urvashi captioned one of her posts, “PRINCESS OF WALES #KATEMIDDLETON TRULY AN HONOR TO MEET YOU meeting thee is a joy divine WIMBLEDON 2025 FINALS.” Instagram users started trolling the actor for the caption, with one saying, “From 1km away, not even looking at you.”

A few netizens noticed a guy sitting behind Urvashi and making funny faces in the background of her photos. Someone wrote, “That guy in a blue t-shirt, in the background, ruined all photos, so Urvashi has become the first actress from India again, in this category.” Another wrote, “Am I the only one to see the guy making faces behind?”

An Instagram user wrote, “1st Indian woman to carry 4 labubus.” Another commented, “Labubus on Birkin in Wimbledon, only Urvashi can do it.” A user joked, “First indian woman to start the trend of 4 Labubus hanging on a Birkin.”