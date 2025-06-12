Rohit Sharma's hilarious confusion over daughter, wife's obsession for Labubu tickles fans: ‘This is a proud girl dad’

The internet's latest obsession is Labubu. For the uninitiated, Labubu are small, furry, odd-looking collectable figurines from the Pop Mart Blind Box universe. The jagged tooth doll has found unexpected fame among teenagers, collectors and even stars like BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Rihanna, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, and Simone Biles, among others. Rohit Sharma's post about Labubu dolls leaves the internet in splits.

The figurine has also become popular in cricketer Rohit Sharma's household, and he can't seem to grasp the craze around it.

Rohit Sharma admits he doesn't 'get' craze over Labubu dolls

On June 11, Rohit Sharma posted a picture of Labubu dolls on Instagram stories. The cricketer put in a very hilarious caption with the photo. “My girls tried explaining these to me, I still don't get it,” he wrote. The post featured seven collectable Labubu dolls in different shapes and colours; from a rainbow coloured figurine to one in green, another in white, one in brown, and more shades. There was also the Coca-Cola limited edition series doll.

Here's a screenshot of the picture Rohit shared of the Labubu dolls collected by his girls:

How did the internet react?

Fans were left in splits over Rohit Sharma's ‘adorable’ confusion over the Labubu dolls. One X user commented, “Rohit Sharma posting labubus was not on my 2025 bingo card 😭😭THIS IS A PROUD GIRL DAD.” Another wrote, “Rohit Sharma is also the victim of Labubu dolls.” A post said, “Rohit Bhaiya Is Trying To Figure Out THE LABUBUS.” Another read, “Rohit Sharma itne labubus kahan leke jaaoge (Rohit Sharma, where will you take these many Labubus).”

What are Labubu dolls?

The Labubu dolls are collectable ‘Monster’ plush toys created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, and exclusively distributed by a Chinese retailer, Pop Mart. The figurines were born out of the artist's love for Nordic folklore, and first hit the shelves in 2015. However, they gained massive popularity in 2025/