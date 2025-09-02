Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff net worth: Who has more endorsement deals and earnings in 2025?

Two tennis titans square off tonight at Arthur Ashe Stadium: Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff. Their rivalry has simmered through five thrilling matches - Gauff holds a slight 3–2 edge, as per Essentially Sports. But tonight’s clash might determine more than a winner. Before they hit the court, let’s break down who actually rules in wealth, endorsements, and prize money as of 2025. Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff net worth(Instagram/naomioasaka/cocogauff)

Coco Gauff vs Naomi Osaka: Who has the highest net worth?

Naomi Osaka currently has an estimated net worth of $45 million, as per Forbes. Her fortune comes from prize money of roughly $22.77 million and a mountain of premium endorsements with Nike, Louis Vuitton, Mastercard, TAG Heuer, plus her business ventures like Kinlò, Evolve, and Hana Kuma. Osaka registered a massive $123 million in total earnings between 2019 and 2021 alone.

On the other side, Coco Gauff’s net worth sits at around $35 million. Her earnings come from a blend of prize money, over $24.3 million in career earnings, and major brand partnerships with companies like New Balance, Barilla, Head, Bose, and Rolex, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Naomi Osaka holds the edge as far as net worth is concerned. Coco Gauff’s rapid rise in tennis may soon help her bridge the gap. In 2024, she earned $9.35 million in prize money, making it her most lucrative year so far.

Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka at the US Open 2025

Osaka beat 15th seed Daria Kasatkina last week to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time since she won the Australian Open in 2021. She won the game 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

As for Coco Gauff, the 21-year-old managed to cruise to victory in the third round, beating Poland’s Magdalena Frech, 6-3, 6-1.

