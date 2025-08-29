Coco Gauff breaks down in tears mid-match, but rallies back to continue US Open march: ‘Worst I’ve ever felt on court'

On the scoresheet, it may look like a standard straight-set victory, but world number three Coco Gauff’s 7-6 6-2 victory over Donna Vekic in the second round of the US Open was anything but. At points through the first set, the 2023 champion looked lost at sea, and broke down in tears at the changeover after she lost her serve at 4-4. Coco Gauff collects her nerve during a changeover vs Donna Vekic at the US Open.(Getty Images via AFP)

It was a challenging and emotional night for the American star, whose persistent double-fault problem reared its head again as she sent down 7 double faults in the first set, many of them not particularly close.

Gauff has been attempting to recalibrate and redesign her serve on the go in the US Open, having signed on a biomechanical specialist to her coaching team in an attempt to do so. However, at her home grand slam with all the expectations and things not going to plan, Gauff had a moment of vulnerability on court.

“It was the worst I’ve ever felt on the court. I think it was just nerves and just pressure, honestly, and I’m someone that usually can thrive on that,” explained Gauff in her post-match press conference. “There’s been a lot on me this tournament, more than usual, which I expected coming in.”

However, when it came to crunch time in the set, Gauff was phenomenal on the return: Vekic twice had a chance to serve out the set, but her own struggles with her service motion meant Gauff could rally back to level things up both times.

Gauff would win the first tiebreaker, and it was calmer seas from thereon in. In the dominant second set, Gauff only hit one double-fault.

“So yeah, basically what you saw out there was what it was, and I was able to reset through it,” Gauff added.

The 21-year-old American once again had an emotional moment as she broke down in tears during her on-court interview after the win, as the supportive cheering of the crowd got to her. She was appreciative, fighting through the tears to thank the fans in New York.

“I’m just happy to be back on this court, and you guys bring me so much joy. Sorry… sorry,” said Gauff, wiping tears and taking a moment while the crowd got louder and louder. “You guys really help me a lot, so I’m doing this for myself and I’m also doing it for you. No matter how tough it gets inside, you can do it.”

Gauff continues her run as one of the favourites to lift the title, and will face Poland’s Magdalena Frech in the next round.