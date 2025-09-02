Coco Gauff net worth: A look at 21-year-old tennis star's fortune

Coco Gauff is going up against Naomi Osaka in the fourth round of the US Open today, September 1. The 21-year-old has been adapting to a new serving technique introduced by biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan, the BBC reported. MacMilan was hired after she made 16 double faults in her Cincinnati Masters match against Jasmine Paolini earlier this month. Coco Gauff net worth: The 21-year-old faces Naomi Osaka today, September 1.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The third seed is now playing at her home Grand Slam. The two-time Grand Slam champion continues to improve her speed from earlier in the US Open, hitting serves of 111mph and 113mph. She made just two double faults in her third game, after recording 18 in her first and second-round fixtures combined. As the young tennis star faces Osaka, here is everything you need to know about Coco Gauff’s net worth.

Coco Gauff at US Open 2025

The American tennis player defeated Australia’s Ajla Tomljanović 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5 in the first round of the Grand Slam. In the next round, Gauff got emotional after she struggled to a victory against Donna Vekic. The 21-year-old looked confident in her last US Open match against Magdalena Frech, cruising to a 6-3, 6-1 win.

Coco Gauff’s net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the tennis player has a total fortune of $35 million. Coco Gauff’s net worth is the result of her earnings from tournament prize money and endorsements. She has made $24.3 million in career prize money, which makes her among the all-time top 20 earners in WTA history. In 2024 alone, Gauff made $9.35 million in prize money. She has signed endorsements with brands like New Balance, Barilla and Bose.

What Naomi Osaka said about Coco Gauff

The two-time US Open winner called Gauff her "little sister" in a post-match interview. After her 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 win against Daria Kasatkina in the third round, Osaka was asked about facing Coco Gauff in the next round. She said, “It's tough playing an American here but I hope you guys have adopted me. I kind of see her as a little sister so it's cool to be playing her here.”

FAQs:

What is Coco Gauff’s net worth?

She has a net worth of $35 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Did Coco Gauff win the French Open 2025?

Yes, Gauff beat Aryna Sabalenka to win the Grand Slam.

What is Naomi Osaka’s net worth?

Osaka has a net worth of $45 million.