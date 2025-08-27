'Coolest ever': Naomi Osaka's floral red outfit at US Open leaves fans stunned

As Naomi Osaka took the court for her first round match at the U.S. Open on Tuesday in New York, fans were left stunned by her floral red outfit. The Japan star took on Germany's Greet Minnen at Flushing Meadows. This is her first major tournament appearance since her third-round loss to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at Wimbledon. Japan's Naomi Osaka arrives before her first round match against Belgium's Greet Minnen.(REUTERS)

However, it was her outfit that stole the show on a bright sunny New York City afternoon. Besides her red dress, her funky red glittery headgear also impressed the fans. People couldn't stop talking about it on social media.

“Not going to lie—this is the coolest sports gear I have ever seen. That includes boxing walkouts, WWE ring gear, other tennis stars, and anything from the Olympics,” said one user. “This is the coolest shit EVER. Holy Naomi Osaka.”

“Naomi Osaka took the first set against Greet Minnen after settling into the match. Love the red and black kit. The streamlined look. Very smart to have the braids be a clip in,” wrote another.

“Naomi Osaka's US Open kit is absolutely stunning! She always knows how to make a statement,” wrote another.

“Naomi Osaka carrying tennis fashion on her back man,” said another.

This story is being updated.