Naomi Osaka reveals daughter Shai, 2, will attend her first tennis match at US Open: 'How loud she's…'

Naomi Osaka has revealed that she will have a special person cheering for her during the US Open this year. In an interview with Today, she shared that her two-year-old daughter, Shai, is all set to attend the tournament soon. The 27-year-old appeared on the TV channel to promote her latest documentary, Naomi Osaka: The Second Set, which is based on her life. Naomi Osaka attended the premiere of her documentary, Naomi Osaka: The Second Set, on August 18.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Naomi Osaka's extra special guest at US Open

The tennis player said this would be her daughter's first time at a tennis match, adding that she does not know “how loud she's going to be.” Osaka shares Shai with her former boyfriend Cordae. She usually likes to keep her personal life private and away from the limelight.

She stated that the documentary was being used by her as a “little time capsule” for her daughter. “I think for me, honestly, one of my biggest motivators was, of course, for people to understand the story of motherhood. But, also, I kind of wanted a little time capsule for my daughter to watch when she grows up,” People magazine quoted Osaka as saying.

Osaka welcomed her first child in July 2023. She later decided to get back on the field, and within six weeks after giving birth, she started working out. On social media, she often shared images and videos of her workouts. Earlier, in a post on Instagram, the tennis star shared that 2023 will be "full of lessons" for her, while she hoped to see her fans at the start of the next year.

Naomi Osaka calls daughter her 'ultimate motivator'

This is not the first time Osaka has openly expressed her views on motherhood. Last year, she announced her partnership with pediatric nutrition company Bobbie and released a video discussing her life as a mother and an athlete.

“You know what pushes me? You,” she said in the video as the camera showed Osaka and her necklace that featured her daughter Shai's name written over it. Alongside the video, she shared a lengthy note stating that being a parent is “hard.”

Highlighting that hard work and early mornings were not strange for her, being an athlete, Osaka added that the last six months gave her a “whole new appreciation and understanding of what parents do every single day.”

She wrote, “Parents, moms in particular, are historically told that babies will be a barrier to personal goals — that they will stop you from achieving your dreams. But I have discovered that Shai is my ultimate motivator; she makes me want to achieve greatness.”

