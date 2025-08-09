Naomi Osaka apologises to title-winning teenager Victoria Mboko after controversial runners-up speech draws backlash

Naomi Osaka found herself at the centre of a controversy following her narrow loss to Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko in the Canadian Open final. After storming to a commanding first-set victory, Osaka appeared poised to capture her first title since returning to professional tennis. However, Mboko’s relentless spirit and resilience saw her overturn the deficit, sealing an impressive three-set win that thrilled the home crowd. Victoria Mboko of Canada addresses the spectators following her victory against Naomi Osaka of Japan(Getty Images via AFP)

The Canadian Open final marked a significant moment for both players. While the spotlight rightly belonged to Mboko’s stunning breakthrough, Osaka unintentionally drew attention for her brief and somewhat rushed post-match on-court speech. In a moment many found unusual, Osaka failed to publicly congratulate Mboko, sparking criticism and leaving fans questioning her sportsmanship.

The 27-year-old’s emotional state after a hard-fought loss likely contributed to the short speech, but in the world of high-stakes tennis, every word counts.

Recognising the backlash, Osaka took to social media to clear the air and extend her congratulations properly. Posting on Threads, she wrote: “Thanks Montreal, it’s been a really great run. I also want to say sorry and congratulations to Victoria. You played a great match and have an amazing career ahead! I realize I didn’t congratulate you on the court.”

Osaka also explained the reasons behind her brief speech in the same post.

“Honestly I was in a daze and I was so focused on not having the same speech as IW 2018 finals or the Jenny/Jennifer situation that I tried to make my speech as short as possible. Thanks everyone for the week, see you in NY.”

Despite an inconsistent 2025 season, Osaka remains a formidable presence on the WTA Tour. Her pedigree as a four-time Grand Slam champion ensures she will be among the contenders heading into the US Open later this year. The women’s draw has been unpredictable in recent years, with no player successfully defending the US Open title since Serena Williams in 2014.

Mboko, meanwhile, is rapidly emerging as one of the giant-killers on the circuit. She stunned four Grand Slam champions en route to her maiden title win at the Canadian Open. In the semis, she defeated Elena Rybakina, while also toppling top-seed Coco Gauff earlier in the tournament.