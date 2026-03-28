Nita Ambani ditches extravagant couture for simple blouse, jeans, blinding diamond earrings to meet Mumbai Indians team
During a meeting with the Mumbai Indians, Nita Ambani wore a chic blouse and denim jeans, paired with extravagant diamond jewellery.
Nita Ambani met the Mumbai Indians team during the squad's training session ahead of the start of the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The video of their meeting was shared on the Mumbai Indians' official Instagram page on March 27.
Also Read | Nita Ambani looks radiant decked in blinding diamonds and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla pure georgette saree. Pics
The video begins with Nita Ambani making her way to the training ground and greeting batting coach Kieron Pollard affectionately as ‘Polly Kaka’. The Reliance Foundation chairperson also met with other players of the team, and even praised Rohit Sharma's transformation, exclaiming, “My God, Rohit, I didn’t recognise you. You look like a young boy.” The rest of the video shows her interacting with different team members.
What did Nita Ambani wear?
For the occasion, Nita Ambani, known for championing Indian craftsmanship and high-end designer labels by wearing exquisite, elegant sarees, ditched the six yards for a simple button-down shirt and jeans look. She wore a light pink poplin blouse featuring a collared neckline, front button closures, a tailored fit, and full-length sleeves with cuffs folded till the elbows.
She paired the blouse well with light blue acid-washed denim jeans featuring a high waistline, an above-the-ankle hem, a straight-leg relaxed fit, and a flared silhouette. She completed the look with a pair of nude-coloured strappy heels.
The jewels and the simple glam
Meanwhile, one cannot talk about Nita Ambani's sartorial prowess without mentioning her jewels. The Reliance Foundation chairperson is known for a jaw-dropping collection of emeralds, diamonds, and other rare stones, which she often wears to events she attends.
This time, to meet the Mumbai Indians team, she picked simply elegant yet equally extravagant boulder-sized, pear-shaped diamond earrings and a matching ring. As for the glam, following the simple aesthetics of her whole look, she opted for a minimal look featuring darkened brows, a light coat of mascara on the lashes, a glossy pink lip shade, and dewy skin. Lastly, she left her tresses loose and styled them in a side parting.
About Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and also serves as a director at Reliance Industries. She is married to Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The couple has three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani. While Isha is married to businessman Anand Piramal, Akash's wife is Shloka Mehta. Both Isha and Akash have two kids with their partners. Lastly, Anant Ambani is married to Radhika Merchant.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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