Nita Ambani ditches extravagant couture for simple blouse, jeans, blinding diamond earrings to meet Mumbai Indians team

For the occasion, Nita Ambani, known for championing Indian craftsmanship and high-end designer labels by wearing exquisite, elegant sarees , ditched the six yards for a simple button-down shirt and jeans look. She wore a light pink poplin blouse featuring a collared neckline, front button closures, a tailored fit, and full-length sleeves with cuffs folded till the elbows.

The video begins with Nita Ambani making her way to the training ground and greeting batting coach Kieron Pollard affectionately as ‘Polly Kaka’. The Reliance Foundation chairperson also met with other players of the team, and even praised Rohit Sharma's transformation, exclaiming, “My God, Rohit, I didn’t recognise you. You look like a young boy.” The rest of the video shows her interacting with different team members.

Nita Ambani met the Mumbai Indians team during the squad's training session ahead of the start of the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The video of their meeting was shared on the Mumbai Indians' official Instagram page on March 27.

She paired the blouse well with light blue acid-washed denim jeans featuring a high waistline, an above-the-ankle hem, a straight-leg relaxed fit, and a flared silhouette. She completed the look with a pair of nude-coloured strappy heels.

The jewels and the simple glam Meanwhile, one cannot talk about Nita Ambani's sartorial prowess without mentioning her jewels. The Reliance Foundation chairperson is known for a jaw-dropping collection of emeralds, diamonds, and other rare stones, which she often wears to events she attends.

This time, to meet the Mumbai Indians team, she picked simply elegant yet equally extravagant boulder-sized, pear-shaped diamond earrings and a matching ring. As for the glam, following the simple aesthetics of her whole look, she opted for a minimal look featuring darkened brows, a light coat of mascara on the lashes, a glossy pink lip shade, and dewy skin. Lastly, she left her tresses loose and styled them in a side parting.