Nita Ambani looks radiant decked in blinding diamonds and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla pure georgette saree. Pics

The pure georgette saree from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Burano collection comes in a stunning off-white shade, which complements her incredible diamond jewels – the star of the traditional look . The drape features an all-over sequinned mesh and the finest Resham hand-embroidered borders with French knots.

On March 25, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla posted photos of Nita Ambani in a pure georgette saree they designed. “ Nita Mukesh Ambani radiates ethereal glamour in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla,” they captioned the photos.

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The Ambani family and Indian ace couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla 's collaboration has served several incredible sartorial moments. Especially with Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani. Recently, they dressed her again for an event in one of their new creations from the Burano collection.

Celebrity saree drapist Anbarasu Mahadevan draped Nita Ambani's saree in a traditional style, with pleats neatly placed on the front and the pallu elegantly falling off her shoulder in a floor-grazing length. The draping displayed the intricate details that went into crafting the six yards, especially the heavy work done on the pallu.

Nita Ambani paired the saree with a matching off-white tulle blouse adorned with a scintillating crystal mesh work set in honeycomb motifs. It features a wide neckline, half-length sleeves, and a tailored fit.

The jewels From diamonds to emeralds, the Ambani family's jewel collection is unrivalled. Moreover, Nita Ambani never fails to impress the internet with her collection of precious and rare jewel pieces. For this Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree look, she picked diamonds.

She wore a breathtaking diamond necklace, decked with emerald-cut gems, set on a white-gold frame. The blouse's wide neckline allows the necklace to shine. She paired it with dangling diamond earrings, a statement bracelet, and a ring adorned with a boulder-sized centrestone. A diamond-encrusted white-gold watch rounded out the accessories.

Meanwhile, for the glam, Nita Ambani chose darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, a light sweep of black eyeliner, a red bindi, a glossy mauve pink lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, and beaming highlighter.