Nita Ambani looks radiant decked in blinding diamonds and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla pure georgette saree. Pics
Nita Ambani showcased elegance in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree, complemented by dazzling diamond accessories, highlighting her refined style.
The Ambani family and Indian ace couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's collaboration has served several incredible sartorial moments. Especially with Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani. Recently, they dressed her again for an event in one of their new creations from the Burano collection.
Also Read | Nita Ambani shines in a simple silk saree as she receives a humanitarian award in Odisha. Pics
On March 25, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla posted photos of Nita Ambani in a pure georgette saree they designed. “Nita Mukesh Ambani radiates ethereal glamour in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla,” they captioned the photos.
Nita Ambani in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
The pure georgette saree from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Burano collection comes in a stunning off-white shade, which complements her incredible diamond jewels – the star of the traditional look. The drape features an all-over sequinned mesh and the finest Resham hand-embroidered borders with French knots.
Celebrity saree drapist Anbarasu Mahadevan draped Nita Ambani's saree in a traditional style, with pleats neatly placed on the front and the pallu elegantly falling off her shoulder in a floor-grazing length. The draping displayed the intricate details that went into crafting the six yards, especially the heavy work done on the pallu.
Nita Ambani paired the saree with a matching off-white tulle blouse adorned with a scintillating crystal mesh work set in honeycomb motifs. It features a wide neckline, half-length sleeves, and a tailored fit.
The jewels
From diamonds to emeralds, the Ambani family's jewel collection is unrivalled. Moreover, Nita Ambani never fails to impress the internet with her collection of precious and rare jewel pieces. For this Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree look, she picked diamonds.
She wore a breathtaking diamond necklace, decked with emerald-cut gems, set on a white-gold frame. The blouse's wide neckline allows the necklace to shine. She paired it with dangling diamond earrings, a statement bracelet, and a ring adorned with a boulder-sized centrestone. A diamond-encrusted white-gold watch rounded out the accessories.
Meanwhile, for the glam, Nita Ambani chose darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, a light sweep of black eyeliner, a red bindi, a glossy mauve pink lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, and beaming highlighter.
About Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and also serves as a director at Reliance Industries. She is married to Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The couple has three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani. While Isha is married to businessman Anand Piramal, Akash's wife is Shloka Mehta. Both Isha and Akash have two kids with their partners. Lastly, Anant Ambani is married to Radhika Merchant.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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