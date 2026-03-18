Nita Ambani shines in a simple silk saree as she receives a humanitarian award in Odisha. Pics
Nita Ambani received the KISS Humanitarian Award for her dedication to community empowerment. For the event, she wore a deep maroon saree.
Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani was honoured with the prestigious Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Humanitarian Award 2025 at the KIIT University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. For the occasion, Nita chose a simple saree. Let's decode her look.
Also Read | Nita Ambani dazzles in beautiful silk saree with massive gold necklace and diamond jhumkis for event: See all the pics
What did Nita Ambani wear?
For the special occasion, Nita Ambani chose a simple, deep maroon saree decked with intricate block patterns inspired by nature and done in a light beige shade. Furthermore, a contrasting green border enhanced the beauty of the silk drape.
Nita wore the six yards in traditional style, letting the pallu elegantly fall from her shoulder to a floor-grazing length, with pleats folded on the front. She paired the saree with a matching deep maroon silk blouse featuring a boat neckline, half-length sleeves with a green trim, a tailored fit, and a cropped hem length.
Known for her incredible sarees and a priceless collection of exquisite jewels, Nita chose to ditch any standout accessories in favour of a minimal yet striking look for the occasion. She only wore a pair of floral-inspired ruby and diamond earrings, a statement ring with a boulder-sized centrestones, green bangles, and a gold beaded necklace.
With her hair tied in a centre-parted, sleek bun decorated with flowers, she chose kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, a dainty maroon bindi, mascara-coated lashes, glossy mauve lip shade, blush-tinted cheeks, and a glowing base for the glam picks.
About the event
According to the KISS Foundation, the award was conferred to Nita Ambani for her ‘extraordinary commitment to humanitarian service and community empowerment.’ A post on their Instagram page said, “Through her visionary leadership and philanthropic initiatives, she has made a profound impact on education, healthcare, sports, and rural development, touching countless lives across India.” Meanwhile, the founder of KISS, Dr Achyuta Samanta, honoured Nita with the award.
About Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and also serves as a director at Reliance Industries. She is married to Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The couple has three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani.
While Isha is married to businessman Anand Piramal, Akash's wife is Shloka Mehta. Both Isha and Akash have two kids with their partners. Lastly, Anant Ambani is married to Radhika Merchant.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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