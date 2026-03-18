Nita Ambani shines in a simple silk saree as she receives a humanitarian award in Odisha. Pics

Nita wore the six yards in traditional style, letting the pallu elegantly fall from her shoulder to a floor-grazing length, with pleats folded on the front. She paired the saree with a matching deep maroon silk blouse featuring a boat neckline, half-length sleeves with a green trim, a tailored fit, and a cropped hem length.

For the special occasion, Nita Ambani chose a simple, deep maroon saree decked with intricate block patterns inspired by nature and done in a light beige shade. Furthermore, a contrasting green border enhanced the beauty of the silk drape.

Also Read | Nita Ambani dazzles in beautiful silk saree with massive gold necklace and diamond jhumkis for event: See all the pics

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani was honoured with the prestigious Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Humanitarian Award 2025 at the KIIT University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. For the occasion, Nita chose a simple saree. Let's decode her look.

Known for her incredible sarees and a priceless collection of exquisite jewels, Nita chose to ditch any standout accessories in favour of a minimal yet striking look for the occasion. She only wore a pair of floral-inspired ruby and diamond earrings, a statement ring with a boulder-sized centrestones, green bangles, and a gold beaded necklace.

With her hair tied in a centre-parted, sleek bun decorated with flowers, she chose kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, a dainty maroon bindi, mascara-coated lashes, glossy mauve lip shade, blush-tinted cheeks, and a glowing base for the glam picks.

About the event According to the KISS Foundation, the award was conferred to Nita Ambani for her ‘extraordinary commitment to humanitarian service and community empowerment.’ A post on their Instagram page said, “Through her visionary leadership and philanthropic initiatives, she has made a profound impact on education, healthcare, sports, and rural development, touching countless lives across India.” Meanwhile, the founder of KISS, Dr Achyuta Samanta, honoured Nita with the award.

About Nita Ambani Nita Ambani is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and also serves as a director at Reliance Industries. She is married to Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The couple has three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani.

While Isha is married to businessman Anand Piramal, Akash's wife is Shloka Mehta. Both Isha and Akash have two kids with their partners. Lastly, Anant Ambani is married to Radhika Merchant.