Delhi Police constable held over charges of kidnapping, extortion in Red Fort area

A 29-year-old Delhi Police constable, his childhood friend and their associate allegedly abducted a shopkeeper from near the Red Fort to extort money from his family, said police on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday and the accused were held near New Delhi railway station on Sunday night. The victim was also released.
Police said the accused, constable Moin Ali, his friend Sonu and their associate Akhtar allegedly planned to target a local shopkeeper at Ghadi Market in Lal Quila area.
“Both Sonu and the shopkeeper run shops in the market. Sonu knew the man had made good sales recently and decided to target his competition. He told Ali that they will be able to extort ₹5 lakh easily from the man. On Sunday morning, they went to Lal Quila market area and approached the victim. The victim was lured near a car and the accused then pushed him inside the car. He was taken to different locations” said a senior police officer.
Police said Ali made calls to victim’s family and friend to transfer the money. The amount was negotiated to ₹2-3 lakh.
Police said a friend of the victim, however, refuse to give into the demands and called the PCR. He filed a complaint on Sunday evening. Police said teams were sent to catch the accused.
“The men were called near New Delhi railway station and to take the money. When Ali and his aides reached there, we caught two of them. They had also released the victim by then. He reached home.” said a second officer.
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice.
Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system.
In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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Home/India News/Delhi Police Constable Held Over Charges Of Kidnapping, Extortion In Red Fort Area