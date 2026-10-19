Man behind actor Tiger Shroff firing incident had no criminal record till 2023, now wanted in 12+ extortion cases
Anil Pandit, who's in his early 30s, has claimed responsibility on social media for firing at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu on Sunday evening.
Anil Pandit, who had no significant criminal record before leaving India in 2023, is now suspected of operating from California and helping the Lawrence Bishnoi gang coordinate extortion demands and attacks on celebrities and businessmen in India, Delhi Police said Monday.
Police said he's now wanted in more than 12 cases of extortion in Haryana.
Pandit, who's in his early 30s, has claimed responsibility on social media for firing at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu on Sunday evening. The actor was inside the car when three assailants came in front of his car and fired at him.
Deep Dive
Shroff escaped unhurt, but his driver and a fan, who was near the car, suffered bullet injuries. The actor rushed his driver to the hospital after the men fled on a bike.
Who is Anil Pandit?
According to the crime branch, Pandit, a resident of Rai Kalan village in Haryana’s Panipat district, left India around 2023 and had no significant criminal record. Police said that he has become involved in coordinating criminal activities from abroad since leaving the country
Pandit is alleged to be using threats and shootings to intimidate celebrities, artists and businessmen and demand protection money in the name of the Bishnoi gang.
According to police officers, Pandit primarily operates from California and is associated with other alleged syndicate members, including Harman Sandhu, Harry Boxer, Shubham Lonkar, and Randeep Malik. Investigators suspect that he helps coordinate extortion demands and attacks carried out by shooters in India.
After the Sunday incident, Pandit and his associate Harman Sandhu released audio messages and social media posts claiming responsibility for the attack and issuing warnings to members of the film industry against associating with certain people or defying the syndicate, police officers said.
Other cases
Pandit has also been linked by investigators to the June 2026 firing outside 24HS Fitness, a gym owned by Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa in Delhi’s West Delhi area. Gunmen opened fire outside the establishment, and Pandit allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack on social media.
The Delhi Police Crime Branch subsequently arrested the alleged shooters. Pandit is wanted in the case, and a non-bailable warrant has been obtained against him, police officers said. The case is being investigated by the Crime Branch’s NDR unit.
He has also been linked to a targeted shooting involving Haryanvi singer Diler Kharkia’s vehicle in Bhiwani, Haryana. Investigators suspect that the attack was intended as a warning after extortion demands or instructions were allegedly ignored. The alleged shooter was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in coordination with the Sonipat Special Task Force, according to police officers.
Apart from the attacks, Pandit is wanted in around 10 to 12 alleged extortion cases involving businessmen in Panipat, Sonipat and Karnal in Haryana, police officers said. The cases involve demands for money allegedly made in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Investigators examining alleged role
Investigators are examining Pandit’s alleged role in coordinating these incidents from overseas, including the links between those claiming responsibility for attacks online and the shooters arrested in India.
Police officers suspect that the syndicate uses public claims of responsibility and threats against prominent personalities to create fear, pressure targets into paying extortion money, and reinforce the gang’s influence. Pandit’s alleged overseas role has made his arrest and extradition an important part of the investigation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More