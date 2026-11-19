New Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated a two-day key anti-terror conference, which will deliberate on "cross-border terrorism" besides the development of future-ready counter-terrorism strategies and the strengthening of institutional capacities to meet emerging national security challenges, among others. Amit Shah inaugurates key anti-terror conference; deliberations to focus on cross-border terrorism

Held annually, the conference has steadily grown into a significant gathering of operational forces, agencies working in the field of counter-terrorism, and experts from the technical, legal and forensic domains.

It offers the agencies/forces an opportunity to collectively examine matters that have bearing on national security and the threats arising from terrorism.

In keeping with the 'whole of government approach', the conference places particular emphasis on fostering synergy among all stakeholders. It seeks to establish formal as well as informal channels that enable coordinated and concerted action against terrorism.

The conference also aims at contributing substantive inputs towards the formulation of future policy, a statement issued by the Home Ministry has said.

The conference sessions will address a range of subjects, including obtaining evidence from foreign jurisdictions, the application of digital forensics and data analysis in counter-terrorism investigations, and the effective management of trials, it said.

Sessions will also cover countering radicalisation and emerging hybrid threats to national security.

"Further sessions will examine the tools, techniques and case experiences involved in disrupting terror financing networks, as well as the development of future-ready counter-terrorism strategies and the strengthening of institutional capacities to meet emerging national security challenges," said the statement issued on Wednesday.

The conference is being organised by the National Investigation Agency as a part of a continued effort to bolster the nation's collective response to terrorism.

This year's conference deliberates on the theme "cross-border terrorism", it said.

The conference will also host a capacity-building training programme for state police personnel and practising professionals. The programme has been designed to equip participants in several areas. These include applying the new criminal laws in terror investigations, using digital evidence in prosecution, and trial strategy and management.

"The programme will also cover special provisions relating to the investigation of terror cases, common challenges posed by the defence, the protection of witnesses, and the initiatives taken by the government to improve prosecution," the statement said.

Over the two days, the deliberations will enable law enforcement agencies to share their experiences, highlight good practices in handling counter-terrorism matters, and draw upon lessons learnt from terror investigations.

The conference is being attended by senior police officers of states and Union Territories, officers of central agencies and departments dealing with counter-terrorism, and experts from allied fields including law, forensics and technology.

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