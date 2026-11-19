Goa tourism minister Rohan Khaunte has called for a reconsideration of the state forest department’s proposal to notify an additional 21 beaches as protected sites for nesting of endangered Olive Ridley Turtles. The proposal includes adding the beaches of Vagator, Calangute, Candolim and Keri among others. (Unsplash)

“Tourism and turtle nesting should co-exist. We love turtles, we love nature, we love the environment, but we have to have a balance. Certain things need to be relooked by the forest department. We have to ensure that the humans who rely on the tourism ecosystem for their bread and butter also survive – watersports, shack owners,” Khaunte said on Wednesday.

“Throughout the world when turtle nesting takes place, it is promoted very well as a tourism activity. We should use existing turtle nesting sites to boost tourism rather than establishing more at beaches where people already earn their livelihood,” he added.

There was no immediate comment from the forest department at the time of filing this report.

The proposal includes adding the beaches of Vagator, Calangute, Candolim, Keri, Miramar, Ashvem, Baga and Arambol in North Goa and Rajbag, Mobor, Cabo de Rama, Patnem, Baina, Palolem, Cola, Carmona, Cavelossim, Varca, Talpona, and in South Goa to its existing list of four beaches Morjim, Mandrem, Galgibaga and Agonda as designated turtle nesting sites.

Beaches identified as protected turtle nesting sites face several restrictions, including prohibition on setting up of beach beds in the intertidal zone, installation on any outdoor illumination, muted indoor lighting with opaque shields on the sea facing side and a prohibition on playing loud music and beach parties beyond 6pm.

Shacks are also directed to play a proactive role in ensuring conducive condition to the mare turtles besides information sharing with the forest department staff which monitors the entire coast.

The proposal has come under criticisms from tourism stakeholders, especially from those along the beach stretches of Canacona in the far south of Goa where all the beaches have been provisionally identified for turtle nesting. Canacona is home to the popular Palolem beach as well as that of Agonda, which has consistently been identified as among the best beaches by various travel aggregator sites.

Tourism stakeholders gathered at Palolem on Tuesday to denounce the forest department’s moves to expand the number of notified turtle nesting sites in Canacona.

“Fifty percent of Canacona’s economy runs on tourism since we have no other industrial activity here and nearly all of it is beach tourism. Notifying turtle nesting sites will severely restrict tourism. We demand that the Goa government withdraw this proposal within one month failing which tourism stakeholders will be forced to undertake a hunger strike and fast unto death,” Prashant Naik of the Goa Forward Party said.

“We have grown up on this beach. We don’t understand what could be behind the forest department’s latest move,” Simon Rebello, a tourism stakeholder and former chairperson of the Canacona Municipal Council, said.

“The hurdles that we face to obtain necessary permission will only be doubled and tripled. Tourism, which provides employment and business, will die a natural death, taking away the only source of livelihood for residents,” Ramakant Naik Gaunkar, a shackowner said.

The residents said they feared Canacona taluka’s economy would collapse if the proposal was implemented.

The state forest department has initiated and been holding sea turtle conservation programmes along the four beach stretches – Morjim and Ashvem in north Goa and Agonda and Galgibaga in south Goa since 1997.