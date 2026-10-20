How Delhi’s AI signals on 42 corridors will fare: What traffic police simulation says

An AI-backed traffic management system, which is expected to be implemented by Delhi Police in three phases over 24 months, may offer modest relief to commuters on some of Delhi’s busy corridors but simulation data suggests that the city’s most heavily clogged arterial roads are likely to get only incremental gains. The system will use adaptive traffic signals, real-time camera monitoring and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication to respond to changing traffic conditions. (HT File Photo)

HT has accessed the list of 42 corridors where the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) will first be implemented, and a simulation study by the Delhi Traffic Police on these stretches.

The simulation suggested that on the 48-kilometre-long Ring Road, the reduction in delay times and travel times would be only 10%. Meanwhile on the 26.5km Outer Ring Road delays were estimated to drop by around 30% and travel time by over 20%.

Delay time refers to time spent in traffic, while travel time is the duration of the entire journey.

HT has repeatedly reported that both the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road remain perpetually congested, struggling under the weight of high vehicular density, persistent lane friction, and frequent vehicle breakdowns.

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Projected gains vary across corridors The study estimated that some stretches could fare better. According to it, Nelson Mandela Road, the DND Flyway–Ghazipur Road corridor, Mayapuri Road, Payal Road, and National Highway 9 (NH-24) could see delays reducing by around 40% and travel times by over 25%.

An officer familiar with the assessment cautioned that the figures were projections rather than measured improvements. “These metrics are simulation-based estimates derived from computer modelling, and do not represent ground-level reductions achieved so far,” the officer said, declining to share details of the study’s methodology.

The officer did not share how the study was conducted.

“This is what we are expecting, but we will have to see when it’s really rolled out,” a second senior officer said.

A detailed analysis of all 42 corridors in the study showed an uneven impact across the Capital.

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