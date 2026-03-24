PVR INOX expands in Delhi, launches new three-screen multiplex at DLF Midtown Plaza, Moti Nagar
PVR INOX has expanded its footprint in the national capital with the launch of a new three-screen multiplex at DLF Midtown Plaza in Moti Nagar.
PVR INOX Limited is expanding its presence in the national capital. They have announced the launch of a new three-screen multiplex at DLF Midtown Plaza in Moti Nagar. The addition strengthens the company’s footprint in Delhi as the property is positioned as a convenient neighbourhood entertainment destination, strategically located near key residential hubs such as Punjabi Bagh, Kirti Nagar, and Rajouri Garden.
All about the new three-screen multiplex
The new three-screen multiplex will have a total seating capacity of 414 seats. It will also offer recliner seating, 4K projection, Dolby 7.1 sound, and next-generation 3D technology, providing an immersive cinema experience. It is designed as a lifestyle-led destination, and also includes lounge-style spaces and curated food and beverage offerings aligned with evolving consumer preferences.
This launch reinforces PVR INOX’s focus on expanding in key urban markets while redefining cinema as a premium, experience-driven experience.
More details
Meanwhile, Delhi is set to host its first international film festival from March 25 to 31, with more than 140 films from 47 countries to be screened across multiple venues in the national capital. Several screenings will be held at PVR-INOX theatres and other public venues across the city.
The festival will open at Bharat Mandapam with a red carpet ceremony hosted by Arjun Kapoor and Nimrat Kaur. Actors Anupam Kher, Sanya Malhotra and Siddhant Chaturvedi will also attend the opening evening, which will include a gala screening of the Oscar-nominated film Sirat.
The festival will also host masterclasses and in-conversation sessions with film personalities, such as Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Imtiaz Ali and Shekhar Kapur.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.