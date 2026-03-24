PVR INOX expands in Delhi, launches new three-screen multiplex at DLF Midtown Plaza, Moti Nagar

This launch reinforces PVR INOX’s focus on expanding in key urban markets while redefining cinema as a premium, experience-driven experience.

The new three-screen multiplex will have a total seating capacity of 414 seats. It will also offer recliner seating, 4K projection, Dolby 7.1 sound, and next-generation 3D technology, providing an immersive cinema experience. It is designed as a lifestyle-led destination, and also includes lounge-style spaces and curated food and beverage offerings aligned with evolving consumer preferences.

PVR INOX Limited is expanding its presence in the national capital. They have announced the launch of a new three-screen multiplex at DLF Midtown Plaza in Moti Nagar. The addition strengthens the company’s footprint in Delhi as the property is positioned as a convenient neighbourhood entertainment destination, strategically located near key residential hubs such as Punjabi Bagh, Kirti Nagar, and Rajouri Garden.

More details Meanwhile, Delhi is set to host its first international film festival from March 25 to 31, with more than 140 films from 47 countries to be screened across multiple venues in the national capital. Several screenings will be held at PVR-INOX theatres and other public venues across the city.

The festival will open at Bharat Mandapam with a red carpet ceremony hosted by Arjun Kapoor and Nimrat Kaur. Actors Anupam Kher, Sanya Malhotra and Siddhant Chaturvedi will also attend the opening evening, which will include a gala screening of the Oscar-nominated film Sirat.

The festival will also host masterclasses and in-conversation sessions with film personalities, such as Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Imtiaz Ali and Shekhar Kapur.