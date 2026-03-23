Sundar Poonam first look: Sanya Malhotra turns mysterious bride in film inspired by 2025 honeymoon murder case

The first look of Sundar Poonam, starring Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Rawal, was unveiled on Monday, offering a glimpse into a crime thriller inspired by a real-life incident. The film draws from the 2025 honeymoon murder case, involving the killing of an Indore-based businessman during a trip to Meghalaya shortly after marriage. Sanya Malhotra in first look of Sundar Poonam unveiled on Monday.

What's in Sunar Poonam's first look The film introduces Sanya Malhotra as Poonam, seen in the first visuals dressed as a bride in a blood-red lehenga, adorned with traditional jewellery. The imagery then shifts, showing her applying lipstick and smiling at herself in the mirror. A mobile phone on the side that flashes multiple names, including Sundar and Raju, hinting at hidden identities and a layered narrative.

The teaser is backed by a fictional news report that sets up the story. A voiceover in Hindi says, “Iss waqt ek badi khabar aa rahi hai Kashmir se… Sundar aur Poonam, ek nav-vivahit joda Chandigarh se Kashmir honeymoon par aata hai, aur aaj saat din ho chuke hain. Dono ki koi khabar nahi hai. (At this moment, a big news update is coming in from Kashmir. Sundar and Poonam, a newly married couple, came to Kashmir from Chandigarh for their honeymoon, and it has now been 7 days. There is no information about either of them. On the request of the family, Chandigarh Police has registered a complaint, and along with the Kashmir Police, a search is underway for Sundar and Poonam)".

According to the film’s synopsis, what begins as an idyllic honeymoon soon turns into a mystery, as the couple’s disappearance uncovers disturbing truths about Poonam. Her obsessive love, troubled past and concealed secrets are said to drag those around her into a “deadly spiral.”

The first look also carries the line, “Inspired by true events that actually happened,” along with the hook, “Guilt is such a useless emotion,” pointing to the film’s psychological undertones.