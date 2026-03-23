Sundar Poonam first look: Sanya Malhotra turns mysterious bride in film inspired by 2025 honeymoon murder case
Directed by Pulkit, Sundar Poonam's first look was revealed on Monday, while the release date remains unconfirmed. It will be available on Prime Video.
The first look of Sundar Poonam, starring Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Rawal, was unveiled on Monday, offering a glimpse into a crime thriller inspired by a real-life incident. The film draws from the 2025 honeymoon murder case, involving the killing of an Indore-based businessman during a trip to Meghalaya shortly after marriage.
What's in Sunar Poonam's first look
The film introduces Sanya Malhotra as Poonam, seen in the first visuals dressed as a bride in a blood-red lehenga, adorned with traditional jewellery. The imagery then shifts, showing her applying lipstick and smiling at herself in the mirror. A mobile phone on the side that flashes multiple names, including Sundar and Raju, hinting at hidden identities and a layered narrative.
The teaser is backed by a fictional news report that sets up the story. A voiceover in Hindi says, “Iss waqt ek badi khabar aa rahi hai Kashmir se… Sundar aur Poonam, ek nav-vivahit joda Chandigarh se Kashmir honeymoon par aata hai, aur aaj saat din ho chuke hain. Dono ki koi khabar nahi hai. (At this moment, a big news update is coming in from Kashmir. Sundar and Poonam, a newly married couple, came to Kashmir from Chandigarh for their honeymoon, and it has now been 7 days. There is no information about either of them. On the request of the family, Chandigarh Police has registered a complaint, and along with the Kashmir Police, a search is underway for Sundar and Poonam)".
According to the film’s synopsis, what begins as an idyllic honeymoon soon turns into a mystery, as the couple’s disappearance uncovers disturbing truths about Poonam. Her obsessive love, troubled past and concealed secrets are said to drag those around her into a “deadly spiral.”
The first look also carries the line, “Inspired by true events that actually happened,” along with the hook, “Guilt is such a useless emotion,” pointing to the film’s psychological undertones.
About Sundar Poonam
Sundar Poonam, starring Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Rawal (son of Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat), is directed by Pulkit and written by Jyotsana Nath along with the director. The film is backed by Tips Films and Abundantia Entertainment, with Kumar Taurani and Vikram Malhotra serving as producers. While the project has been officially announced and its first look unveiled, the release date has not yet been confirmed. It is a Prime Video release.
The 2025 Indore honeymoon case involved Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder by his wife Sonam during their Meghalaya trip. She was arrested along with accomplices, and a chargesheet has been filed. The trial is ongoing, with bail denied and court proceedings in progress.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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