Aditya Rawal: My role in Subedaar was my small ode to my father

Actor-screenwriter Aditya Rawal, the son of actor Paresh Rawal and theatre performer Swaroop Sampat, is currently riding high on the recognition coming his way after the release of the web series Daldal, where he plays Sajid and the film Subedaar, where he plays the antagonist, Prince. The 32-year-old shares his perspective on success, family legacy, and the effort required to carve his own path. Actor-screenwriter Aditya Rawal

“The feeling has been overwhelming. I have never been part of something this big; seeing my work being discussed like this is surreal,” Aditya says of the positive response to his roles.

Speaking of his father’s reaction, Aditya says, “He enjoyed my performance and praised my work. But as it’s said, you have never arrived, so I feel abhi bhi bahut time hain. This character of Prince was my small ode to my father and the antagonistic roles he played back in the ‘90s.”

Addressing the topic of nepotism early on, Aditya adds, “I am my father’s son, and privilege remains. This fact surely gives us access to the industry that other people will not have in the same space.” However, he quickly clarifies his family’s approach to his career. “In our family, we never expected our parents to create a path for us, or for my father to go to town trying to find me work. So I knew I had to put my head down and keep walking.”

Aditya, who co-wrote films like Panipat (2017) with Ashutosh Gowarikar, reveals that he intentionally maintained a low profile early in his career. “I always knew I could write and act both. People always say I made a silent entry in the industry, maine aapne jab tak koi kaam nahin kiya toh uss level ka dhindhora kya pitna,” he adds.

Sharing details of his upcoming works, Aditya also mentions that he is eager to collaborate with his father. “Other than Hansal Mehta’s Gandhi, there are two more projects, one is a film opposite Sanya Malhotra and the other a series. There are also two scripts that I am working on. If all goes well with the first one, I have my father in mind, and we can share the screen for the first time.”

Aditya had written several films before debuting as an actor in Bamfaad (2020).







