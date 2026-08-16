Pakistan forget penalty corner gear in bizarre Hockey World Cup blunder, leaves ex-captain appalled: ‘Unwanted record’

Pakistan suffered a disappointing start to the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026, losing 1-4 to England in a Pool D match in Amstelveen. But even more embarrassing was a bizarre blunder during the game, for which Pakistan captain Abu Bakar Mahmood received an official warning from the referee. The incident left former captain Salman Akbar appalled. England thrashed Pakistan 4-1 in a pool D match. The incident occurred in the 17th minute, shortly after England had taken a 1-0 lead, when Pakistan were left scrambling for their penalty-corner protective gear. According to Akbar’s social media post, the team had forgotten the equipment in the changing room. A player was even seen running back to the dressing room to fetch it. The delay ended with captain Abu Bakar receiving a green card and spending two minutes on the sidelines.

Deep Dive What caused Pakistan's penalty corner gear blunder during the Hockey World Cup match against England? Why did Salman Akbar criticize the Pakistan hockey team's preparation for the World Cup? How did India's performance against Wales set the stage for their upcoming match against England?

The former Pakistan captain was stunned by the lack of discipline and organisation during a tournament as big as the World Cup, calling it “another unwanted record”. Taking to X, he wrote: “Wow. Another unwanted record from Pakistan hockey. In the opening match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 against England, Pakistan reportedly forgot the penalty corner protective gear in the changing room. As a result, the captain received the green card. “Forgetting essential protective equipment for penalty corners simply cannot happen on the biggest stage of international hockey. Preparation is not just about tactics, fitness and skills. It is also about discipline and organisation. “The World Cup demands the highest level of professionalism. Unfortunately, moments like this raise serious questions about how prepared we really are for the big stage.”