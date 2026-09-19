SpiceJet flight ops face disruptions, passengers stranded at Delhi's IGI airport

Delhi Airport informed on Saturday morning of operational disruptions affecting some SpiceJet flights. It added that its teams were coordinating with the airline to support affected passengers. Delhi Airport, in the post, noted that its teams were coordinating with SpiceJet. (Screenshots from video (@DelhiAirport/X))

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Airport further stated that it was working with relevant stakeholders to provide the necessary assistance.

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"We regret the inconvenience faced by passengers due to the operational disruption of some SpiceJet flights. Delhi Airport teams are actively coordinating with the airline and relevant stakeholders to support affected passengers and provide necessary assistance to help normalise the situation," the airport said.

"We thank our passengers for their patience and cooperation. For the latest flight updates, please contact the concerned airline or seek assistance from our on-ground teams," it added.