2 Dubai-bound SpiceJet flights hit delays at Delhi airport, protests erupt
An official statement from the airline says the flights were delayed for "operational reasons."
A delay in two SpiceJet flights to Dubai triggered unrest among passengers at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.
According to reports, the flights SG 5111 and SG 5105, were scheduled to depart for Dubai on Monday morning and evening, respectively.
However, the departures were rescheduled multiple times during the course of the day.
An official statement from the airline said the flights were delayed for "operational reasons."
"SpiceJet flights SG 5111 and SG 5105, operating from Delhi to Dubai, have been delayed due to operational reasons following the grounding of an aircraft. Alternate flights are being arranged to accommodate the affected passengers, and the airline is making every effort to minimise the inconvenience caused," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.
Flights rescheuled
Sources close to the matter have confirmed that the flights have been scheduled and will depart from the IGI airport on Tuesday evening.
As per this information, one of the flights, SG 5111, began boarding its passengers and was set to depart at 1pm. Meanwhile, flight SG 5105 is set to depart at 4pm today.
Around 200 passengers impacted
Citing people familiar with the matter, news agency PTI reported that around 200 passengers have been impacted by the delay.
The passengers also protested at various places at Delhi airport's Terminal 3, since late Monday evening. A video of passengers staging a sit-in at Delhi airport also surfaced on social media.
However, HT could not independently verify the video.
The matter has also been taken up between airport officials and SpiceJet executives.
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