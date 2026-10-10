Delhi Traffic Police issues diversion plan ahead of CJP protest on October 11: Check affected routes

The traffic on some key routes in Delhi will remain impacted on Sunday, October 11, as the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory citing ‘law and order’ situation in view of the Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar march. The diversions on key routes will kick in at 6 am on Sunday and remain in effect till further notice, the traffic police said. A deserted view of Delhi Police barricades placed near the Jantar Mantar area amid tight security arrangements for the CJP protest, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

Listing out the routes where traffic might be impacted, the traffic police advised people to keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards railway stations, ISBTs, or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi.

“Traffic management measures are dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X, advising people to avoid ‘non-essential travel’.