Delhi traffic advisory for 'Guruji birthday celebration': Check routes to avoid near Mehrauli
Commuters have been advised to avoid Chhattarpur Road (SSN Marg) between July 6 and 7.
The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for Tuesday, July 7 over several routes around Bhatti Mines in South Delhi's Mehrauli area as huge crowd is expected to gather for a religious congregation at Guruji Ashram. A large number of devotees from across India, including VIPs and dignitaries, are expected to attend the ‘Guruji Birthdayt Celebration’, the traffic police said.
“A large number of devotees are expected to attend and traffic movement is likely to remain affected from the intervening night of July 6 till late night on July 7,” the traffic police said in a post on X.
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Commuters have been advised to avoid Chhattarpur Road (SSN Marg) during this period.
In view of the huge gathering, Delhi Traffic Police also advised people to reach the Ashram before 5 am and avoid affected routes to prevent getting stuck in traffic.
The entry to the Ashram near Bhatti Mines will be routed via SSN Marg for all devotees and all categories of vehicles, police have said, adding that informational signages have been installed around the venue for the ‘convenience and guidance of motorists.’
The following routes will remain affected, as per the police advisory:
- SSN Marg (Chhattarpur Road)
- Bhatti Mines Road
- Gadaipur Police Post area
- Roads around Guruji Ashram, Bhatti Mines
The movement of heavy vehicles, categorised as Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs), between Chhattarpur Road (SSN Marg) and Gurugram Road T-Point, will remain restricted for 24 hours, starting midnight July 6. This is being done to prevent congestion.
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Advisory for heavy vehicles
- Heavy vehicles coming from Mandi–Dera Border towards Guruji Ashram Complex will not be allowed to take the right turn at Gadaipur Police Post. Such vehicles will be diverted straight towards Mehrauli–Gurugram Road.
- Heavy vehicles coming from the Bhatti Mines side will be diverted via Bandh Road – Jonapur – Mehrauli Road.
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Emergency vehicles exempted?
There will be no restrictions on the affected routes for emergency vehciles, including Delhi Police, Ambulances, Fire Brigade and other Emergency Service Vehicles.
Emergency vehicles entering from Faridabad via Dera More and Mandi Border are advised to take Mehrauli–Gurugram Road to avoid inconvenience, the police said.
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