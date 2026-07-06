Delhi traffic advisory for 'Guruji birthday celebration': Check routes to avoid near Mehrauli

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for Tuesday, July 7 over several routes around Bhatti Mines in South Delhi's Mehrauli area as huge crowd is expected to gather for a religious congregation at Guruji Ashram. A large number of devotees from across India, including VIPs and dignitaries, are expected to attend the ‘Guruji Birthdayt Celebration’, the traffic police said. The entry to the Ashram near Bhatti Mines will be routed via SSN Marg for all devotees and all categories of vehicles. (Photo for representation) (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

“A large number of devotees are expected to attend and traffic movement is likely to remain affected from the intervening night of July 6 till late night on July 7,” the traffic police said in a post on X.

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Commuters have been advised to avoid Chhattarpur Road (SSN Marg) during this period.

In view of the huge gathering, Delhi Traffic Police also advised people to reach the Ashram before 5 am and avoid affected routes to prevent getting stuck in traffic.

The entry to the Ashram near Bhatti Mines will be routed via SSN Marg for all devotees and all categories of vehicles, police have said, adding that informational signages have been installed around the venue for the ‘convenience and guidance of motorists.’